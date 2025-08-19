Week 8 Pool Result For Sat 23, Aug 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 8 Pool Fixtures for Sat 27 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 8 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 8 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 8 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 8 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 8; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 23-August-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalLeeds-:--:-LKO
2BournemouthWolves-:--:-Saturday
3BrentfordAston Villa-:--:-Saturday
4BurnleySunderland-:--:-Saturday
5Crystal P.Nott’m For.-:--:-Sunday
6EvertonBrighton-:--:-Sunday
7FulhamMan United-:--:-Sunday
8Man CityTottenham-:--:-EKO
9BirminghamOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
10CharltonLeicester-:--:-EKO
11CoventryQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
12HullBlackburn-:--:-EKO
13NorwichMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
14PrestonIpswich-:--:-Saturday
15Sheff Utd.Millwall-:--:-Saturday
16SouthamptonStoke-:--:-Saturday
17SwanseaWatford-:--:-EKO
18West BromPortsmouth-:--:-Saturday
19WrexhamSheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
20A.WimbledonBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
21BoltonLincoln-:--:-Saturday
22HuddersfieldStevenage-:--:-Saturday
23LutonCardiff-:--:-EKO
24MansfieldLeyton O.-:--:-Saturday
25NorthamptonExeter-:--:-Saturday
26PeterboroBradford C.-:--:-Saturday
27PlymouthBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
28Port ValeDoncaster-:--:-Saturday
29RotherhamWigan A.-:--:-EKO
30StockportBurton A.-:--:-Saturday
31WycombeReading-:--:-Saturday
32AccringtonGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
33Bristol R.Cambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
34CheltenhamBarnet-:--:-Saturday
35ColchesterBarrow-:--:-Saturday
36CrawleyTranmere-:--:-Saturday
37FleetwoodOldham-:--:-Saturday
38GillinghamCrewe-:--:-Saturday
39HarrogateChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
40Newport Co.Milton K.D.-:--:-EKO
41Notts Co.Bromley-:--:-Saturday
42SwindonShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
43WalsallSalford C.-:--:-EKO
44CelticLivingston-:--:-Saturday
45FalkirkHibernianVoidPPPanel
46HeartsMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
47KilmarnockDundee-:--:-Saturday
48St MirrenRangers-:--:-Sunday
49AirdrieQueens Pk-:--:-Saturday
Week 9 Pool Fixtures For Sat 30, Aug 2025, UK 2025/2026

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR