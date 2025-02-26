Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Wednesday, 26th February 2025

Good morning, Nigeria! Welcome to Bizwatch Nigeria’s roundup of today’s top news stories. Here are the major headlines for Wednesday, 26th February 2025:

1. Presidency to El-Rufai: ‘Move On, Stop Complaining About Ministerial Appointment’

The Presidency has responded to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, following his exclusion from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

During an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time, El-Rufai revealed that Tinubu had initially considered him for a ministerial position but later changed his mind. Reacting to this, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated on Channels TV that El-Rufai is upset about being left out and is now criticizing the administration.

2. FCCPC Summons MultiChoice Over DSTV, GOTV Subscription Price Hike

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria over its decision to increase cable TV subscription prices starting March 1, 2025.

The FCCPC is concerned about the frequent price hikes and the potential abuse of market dominance. MultiChoice has been ordered to appear before the commission on Thursday, February 27, 2025. If the company fails to justify the increase, regulatory penalties may follow.

MultiChoice recently announced a 21% price increase for its DStv Compact package, raising the cost from ₦15,700 to ₦19,000.

3. Nigeria’s Economy Grows by 3.84% in Q4 2024

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.84% in the fourth quarter of 2024, an improvement from the 3.46% recorded in Q4 2023 and Q3 2024.

According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the services sector played a major role in this growth, expanding by 5.37% and contributing 57.38% to the nation’s overall GDP.

4. Senator Natasha Sues Senate President Akpabio for ₦1.3 Billion Over Defamation

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has filed a defamation lawsuit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. The case stems from a dispute over the reassignment of her Senate seat and remarks allegedly made by Akpabio’s aide on social media.

Her lawyer argues that a Facebook post mocking the senator’s appearance and work ethic has damaged her reputation. The suit, filed at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, seeks ₦1.3 billion in damages.

5. ‘Babangida Was Not Tinubu’s Tormentor’ – Onanuga Counters Osinbajo

Presidential Adviser Bayo Onanuga has dismissed claims by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that ex-military leader Ibrahim Babangida tormented President Bola Tinubu during his political career.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily on Channels TV, Onanuga clarified that Tinubu’s troubles began under General Sani Abacha’s regime, not Babangida’s. He also commended Babangida for admitting that MKO Abiola won the 1993 presidential election, although he criticized the late leader for acknowledging this too late.

6. PDP Governors, Atiku Reportedly Pushing for El-Rufai/Obi 2027 Presidential Ticket

At least five opposition governors are reportedly aligning with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to back a joint presidential ticket featuring Nasir El-Rufai and Peter Obi for the 2027 elections.

Sources reveal that Atiku has been in talks with El-Rufai, and their recent meetings suggest a strategic political alliance aimed at challenging the ruling APC.

7. Senate Moves to Discipline Senator Natasha Over Seat Dispute

The National Assembly has taken action against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over her protest regarding the reassignment of her seat in the Senate chamber.

Senate President Akpabio announced that the issue has been referred to the Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions Committee, which will investigate the matter and report back to the chamber.

8. Actress Dayo Amusa Shares Emotional Journey to Motherhood

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has opened up about her struggles with infertility, revealing that she once told God to take her life if she couldn’t conceive a child.

In an interview, Amusa recalled how she underwent several medical procedures before finally welcoming a baby boy, Oluwafirewamiri, in November 2024. She also shared that her former husband left her due to her inability to conceive at the time.

9. Arteta: Arsenal Will Not Give Up on Premier League Title Race

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has vowed that his team will continue fighting for the Premier League title despite trailing Liverpool by 11 points.

After a disappointing 1-0 loss to West Ham, Arsenal now faces an uphill battle to close the gap. However, with a game in hand and a crucial match against Liverpool on May 10, Arteta remains hopeful, stating, “Over my dead body will we give up.”

10. Manchester United Close to Signing Victor Osimhen

Manchester United is reportedly close to finalizing the transfer of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Sources suggest that the deal is 95% complete, with United prepared to activate Osimhen’s £62 million release clause. The Red Devils are seeking reinforcements to address their struggling attack, as they currently sit in 15th place in the Premier League standings.

That wraps up today’s top Nigerian newspaper headlines. For more updates, visit Bizwatch Nigeria. See you tomorrow!