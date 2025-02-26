Interswitch Champions AI Adoption For Workforce Evolution And Economic Growth

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has emphasised the critical role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of work and the digital economy.

Franklin Ali, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch, shared these insights during the InnovateAIConference Lagos 2025, recently held at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Interswitch participated as a Platinum Sponsor for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to advancing AI-driven innovation across Africa.

Themed “Scaling AI Adoption in Nigeria: Catalysing Cross-Sectoral Innovation and Fostering Inclusive Growth,” the conference brought together AI enthusiasts, industry experts, scholars, and innovators and provided a platform for knowledge exchange, thought-provoking discussions, and hands-on learning sessions. These sessions aimed to accelerate AI adoption across key industries, including fintech, financial services, public services, and oil and gas, to boost operational efficiency and drive economic growth.

During a panel session titled “AI & The Future of Work in Nigeria,” Ali highlighted the urgent need for young professionals to embrace AI skills, mindset shifts, and continuous learning to stay relevant in an increasingly automated world.

“The AI economy is a gateway to the knowledge economy, and it is imperative that we embrace this shift,” Franklin stated. “While AI adoption in leading economies like America and China remains below 50 per cent, these nations are at the forefront of AI advancements. To compete globally, Nigeria must prioritise reskilling and upskilling its workforce, fostering a mindset shift, and equipping professionals with core and enabling skills such as data literacy, JavaScript, and other technical competencies.”

He also emphasised the importance of targeted learning and problem-solving:

“AI is not just a buzzword; it is a tool for solving real-world problems. For instance, traffic congestion in Lagos is a challenge that can be addressed through AI-driven solutions. However, adept use of AI technology requires a deep understanding of core tech skills in areas like natural language processing, robotics, and machine learning. We must learn AI not for the sake of it but to solve specific problems that impact our society and economy.”

Ali further encouraged young professionals to seize opportunities in the tech industry, noting its significant financial rewards and career growth potential. He also challenged the misconception that AI is exclusive to tech fields, urging professionals across all industries to embrace digital transformation or risk obsolescence.

He pointed out that while AI could lead to job displacement for those unwilling to adapt, whilst presenting new opportunities for those equipped with relevant skills. One of the standout segments at the event, the Innovation Showcase, spotlighted groundbreaking AI-driven solutions tailored to Nigeria’s unique challenges, further reinforcing the role of AI in transforming key sectors.

Interswitch’s sponsorship of the InnovateAI Conference Lagos 2025 underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to advancing technology and its applications, including AI, to drive financial inclusion and digital transformation. By collaborating with key stakeholders and fostering industry-wide conversations, Interswitch aims to drive AI-powered innovation that will propel Nigeria’s digital economy forward.

As a pioneer in Africa’s fintech space, Interswitch remains dedicated to championing initiatives that harness technology’s transformative potential to unlock new opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and elevate user experiences. As the conversation around AI continues to gain momentum, Interswitch remains fully invested in shaping its future and accelerating its integration into Africa’s dynamic digital landscape.