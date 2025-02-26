Stanbic IBTC’s Adopt-A-School Initiative Transforms Ibeku High School, Umuahia, Abia State; Facilitating Educational Development

In a significant boost to education in Abia State, Stanbic IBTC has unveiled an extensive renovation of Ibeku High School in Umuahia, marking another milestone in its nationwide Adopt-A-School initiative.

The transformative project demonstrates the financial institution’s ongoing commitment to revolutionising educational facilities across Nigeria.

The comprehensive upgrade has transformed the learning environment for 720 students and 52 teachers; bringing modern educational resources to the community. At the heart of the renovation is a modern computer laboratory equipped with 20 advanced computer systems and 25 workstations; positioning students to develop crucial digital skills for the modern workplace.

The extensive improvements include five renovated classrooms furnished with new furniture; ensuring students enjoy a comfortable and conducive learning environment. A newly constructed multipurpose hall adds versatility to the school’s facilities; thereby providing space for assemblies, school events, and various educational activities. Staff facilities have also received significant attention, with both the guidance counsellor’s office and staffroom undergoing complete makeovers to create professional working spaces for educators.

The initiative also demonstrates environmental consciousness with the strategic planting of 100 trees across the school grounds, creating shade and improving the overall campus atmosphere.

Kunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to long-term educational development.

“The Adopt-A-School initiative remains a significant part of our broader mission to foster sustainable growth and development in Nigeria. We are dedicated to creating an environment where children can learn and thrive,” he stated.

This latest transformation at Ibeku High School, Umuahia, joins a growing list of successful renovations already completed across the country, including schools in Ogun, Niger, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Sokoto, Borno, and Gombe states. Each project reinforces Stanbic IBTC’s dedication to fostering educational excellence and creating lasting impact in communities across Nigeria.

The inauguration ceremony attracted distinguished dignitaries and community leaders; highlighting the collaborative effort between the private sector and local communities in advancing educational development. The renovated Ibeku High School now stands as a model for modern educational facilities in the region, equipped to provide quality education and support students in their academic journey.

Through these strategic improvements, Stanbic IBTC continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment, setting new standards for corporate involvement in educational advancement across Nigeria.