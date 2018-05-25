Top 7 Things To Know About Applying For a Bank Of Industry (BOI) Loan

#1: BOI Finances Only Corporates

Bank of industry only finances enterprises or companies and not an individual persons or group of persons. The company / enterprise must be duly registered and you will be required to provide the registration number for a Limited Liability Company or business name for an enterprise before you can proceed with your application.

#2: Items That BOI Can Finance

The bank is principally set up to finance industrial equipment used in manufacturing. The Bank does not finance land and building which are expected to be financed from equity. You can also access your working capital requirements from any of the ten (10) SME friendly banks that Bank of Industry partners with at Monetary Policy Rate plus 6 percent.

#3: Mode of Disbursement

The bank does not disburse the loan to the borrower in cash but to the vendors and suppliers of the equipment that the loan application is for.

#4: How Much Can Be Financed by BOI

BOI’s loan support to the SME starts from N5 million. However, loans below N5 million are provided on the BOI matching fund platform which is operated in collaboration with various state governments and on their Bottom of the Pyramid (BOP) scheme which is operated through MicroFinance Banks. Please click here to see how you can apply under the BOI Matching Fund or the BOP scheme.

#5: Collateral Requirements

As part of the fiduciary responsibility in managing funds under its care, Bank of industry requires that you pledge some assets to secure you loan. However, the Bank also accepts other forms of security subject to adequate coverage of the loan being provided to you. Types of security the Bank accepts include:

Legal mortgage on a landed property. The property must be duly registered with a Certificate of Occupancy

Debenture on assets of the company

Bank Guarantee

External Guarantors with Notarized statement of Net worth for loans below N10 million.

Please note that the Bank is willing to share assets previously pledged to other lenders provided the Bank’s loan is adequately covered in the arrangement. Also note that the Bank is willing to accept third party collateral.

#6: Startup Businesses

While the Bank under its general risk acceptance criteria requires a prospective borrower to have at least three years acceptable performance track record, it can also lend to start-ups at its discretion and on a case-by-case basis. A startup would need to provide proof of cognate experience in its business area and would need to have a highly qualified management and operational team with sound management structure.

#7: You Need To Support Your Application With Some Documents

Please click here to see the list of the supporting documents you should be prepared to provide to support your loan application.