Supporting Documents Checklist For BOI Loan Application

1. Formal Letter of Application 2. Photocopy of Certificate of Registration 3. Constitution and Bye-laws of Cooperative Society (only for Cooperative Societies) 4. Business Plan 5. Four (4) passport photographs of the Promoter (business owner) 6. Photocopy of the Current Tax Clearance Certificate of the Business Enterprise and the Promoter. 7. Photocopy of International Passport or Driver’s License or National Identity Card of the Promoter. 8. Bank Statement of the Business Enterprise for a period of one (1) year (for existing business). 9. Sales record for six (6) months and operating expenses. 10. Evidence of availability of Collateral Security (e.g. landed property, Individual Guarantor, etc.).

1. Formal Letter of Application 2. Photocopies of Certificate of Incorporation and Certified True Copy of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. 3. Photocopies of the Certified True Copy of Forms C02 and C07. 4. Business Plan. 5. Photocopy of title documents to project site (Statutory Certificate of Occupancy or Deed of Assignment). 6. Photocopy of Title Documents (Statutory Certificate of Occupancy or Deed of Assignment) to the Collateral Security. (This must be a landed property in an urban center). 7. Approved Building Plan (If new building). 8. Bill of Quantities or Contractor’s Estimate of Cost to be incurred on Factory Building. 9. Valuation Reports on Factory Building(s) (for existing projects) and property offered as Collateral Security. 10. Quotations for items of plant and machinery (at least 3 quotations from different sources). 11. Three (3) years most recent Audited Accounts of the company (for existing company). 12. Three (3) years most recent Tax Clearance Certificate for the Company and two (2) Directors. 13. Four (4) recent passport photographs of each of the two Directors and the Company Secretary. 14. Evidence of appointment of a Company