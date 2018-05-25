Oil & Gas | Tender Opportunity Provision of One (1) Shallow Water Mobile Jack Up Offshore Drilling Unit to Support Offshore Drilling And Completion Operations at Chevron Nigeria Limited

Overview

CHEVRON NIGERIA LIMITED

(R.C. 6135)

OPERATOR OF THE NNPC/CHEVRON JOINT VENTURE

NIPEX TENDER NO – CNL00000158

INTRODUCTION:

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) /Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) Joint Venture, invites interested companies with relevant experience to apply for pre-qualification for the Provision of a Shallow Water Mobile Offshore Jack Up Drilling Unit to support Company’s shallow water offshore drilling and completion operations. The offshore drilling campaign is expected to commence 2nd Quarter 2019 for a proposed term of two (2) years plus a possible optional term of one (1) year duration.

SCOPE OF WORK:

Bidders must be able to provide a Mobile Offshore Jack up Drilling unit with the following technical requirements and specifications at a minimum:

Minimum Operating Water Depth: 8 feet

Minimum Draft Depth under tow: 8 feet

Maximum Operating Water Depth: 100 feet (requires a minimum of 250 feet of usable leg)

Cantilever Capability Drilling Package w/1,000 Kips (500 ST) Capacity @ Full 45 + 12′ Lateral Extension

Variable Deck Load (VDL) Capacity: 3,500 Kips

Well Depth Rating: 20,000 feet (Rig will have strings of 5″ 19.5PPF S-135 and 3 %” 13.3PPF S-135 Drill Pipe)

Draw works Capacity: 2,000 HP

Rotary Table: 1,100HP, 37.5″ diameter

Derrick Load Capacity: 1,100 Kips (500 MT)

Hook Load capacity: 1,100 Kips (500 MT)

Diverter System: minimum 21.25″ .500 psi w/min (2) 10″ valves and lines, 21-1/4″, 2000 psi working pressure.

Triplex Mud Pumps: Minimum of Three (3) 1,600 HP each with 7500 psi rating sustained working pressure

Electric Top Drive system Varco TDS-4S or equivalent rated to 7500 psi and hoisting capacity of minimum of 650 tons capable of supplying 45,000 ft-lbs continuous torque at 120 rpm and a minimum breakout torque of 85,000 ft-lbs.

Bulk storage: 7,500 ft3

Liquid mud storage: total active and reserve 1200/1300 BBIs

Drill water storage: 3,500 BBIs

Potable water storage: 3,000 BBIs

Accommodation: 120-man bed space at the minimum equipped with conference room, video capability and wireless internet link.

Rig must have three cranes with a minimum hoisting capacity of 45T each and /or 25MT at 100ft boom length

Cranes shall be certified for personnel movement and rig shall be equipped with industry accepted personnel transfer device.

BOP system: 10,000-psi, 13 5/8″ BOP; (4) four 13 5/8″ 10,000 psi WP ram preventers with (1) one 13 5/8″ 5,000 WP annular preventer. One choke and one kill line valve will be fail safe closed. One ram will be blind shear capable. BOP to include minimum of three 4 1/16″ Side Outlets.

Heli-deck certified for Agusta Westland (AW) 139″ type spec with capacity to accommodate the Bell 412 helicopter series or equivalent

DPR 2002 zero discharge for hazardous waste compliant per environmental guidelines and standards and ISO 14001 standards.

Drilling unit’s cooling and similar systems must be Chiorofluorocarbon (CFC) free. (CFC and Halons are not acceptable.)

Bidder’s current IADC registration.

Drilling Unit shall be classed and certified by Lloyds, the American Bureau of Shipping, or Det Norske Veritas (‘DNV’)

Drilling Unit shall be physically capable of drilling & completing, working over, and abandoning field development wells to the depth(s) specified.

Ancillary services tie-in’s provided by the Bidder including stations with utilities/ancillary services for the equipment in close proximity to the equipment installation locations. The utilities/ancillary services sizing and connection types will be specified by Company. Utilities/ancillary services may include: electricity, fuel, computer network, communications, emergency systems and noise, temperature and air quality control.

V-SAT system, 2 MB

Contractor Centrifuges, installed, operated and maintained by contractor inclusive of critical spare parts where applicable.

MANDATORY TENDER REQUIREMENTS:

(A) To be eligible for this tender exercise, interested bidders are required to be pre -qualified in the 3.04.01 (Drilling Rigs & Production/Drilling Services) category in NipeX Joint Qualification System (NJQS) database. All successfully pre-qualified bidders in this category will receive Invitation to Technical Tender (ITT).

(B) To determine if you are pre-qualified and view the product/service category you are listed for: Open http://vendors.nipexjqs.com and access NJQS with your log in details. Click on Products/Services Status tab to view your status and product codes.

(C) If you are not listed in a product/service category you are registered with DPR to do business, contact NipeX office at 8-10, Bayo Kuku Street, Ikoyi Lagos with your DPR certificate as evidence for verification and necessary update.

(D) To initiate the JQS prequalification process, access www.nipex-ng.com click on services tab followed by NJQS registration.

(E) To be eligible, all tenders must comply with Nigerian Content requirements in the Nipex system.

NIGERIAN CONTENT REQUIREMENTS:

CNL is committed to the development of the Nigerian Oil and Gas business in accordance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 (NOGICD Act) enacted by the Federal Government of Nigeria .in April 2010.

Pursuant to enactment of the NOGICD Act, the minimum Nigerian Content in any project, service or product specification to be executed in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry shall be consistent with the level set in the schedule of the Act and any other target as may be directed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Interested bidders shall comply with the provisions of the NOGICD Act and all applicable regulations. Bidders that do not meet the Nigerian Content criterion will not be allowed to participate in next tender stage

The following are the Nigerian Content requirements bidders are expected to comply with in their technical bid submission.

(A) Provide evidence of company Ownership Structure form C02 and C07, registration on NOGIC JQS, DPR certificate, and NOGIC JQS registration.

(B) Detailed description of the location of in-country committed facilities & infrastructure (assets, equipment, technical office, and administrative space, storage, workshop, assembly area, repair & maintenance, testing, laboratory, etc.) in Nigeria to support this contract.

(C) Demonstrate with evidence, at least 10% Nigerian ownership of the jack up rig and plans to increase to 50% over the contract duration or evidence of technical partnership (MOA) with owner of proposed drilling unit.

(D) Provide a project-specific training, man-hour budget, skill development and technology transfer plan for Nigerian personnel or indigenous business including evidence of past performance on training and development for Nigerians nationals & indigenous business. Plan for sponsorship of Nigerians to acquire competence and/or certification. Further development of local employees as professionals. Bidders are requested to execute an enforceable MOA with Local Training Service Provider (OGTAN member) for the provision of training services in specific technical disciplines involved in the project.

(E) Provide project Specific Organogram, CV’s of personnel listed in the organogram, plan to meet the 55% Nigeria man hour and commitment to obtain NCDMB expatriate approval.

(F) Provide MOA with Nigerian Subcontractors for major subcontracts such as minor/major maintenance of the rig, catering services, housekeeping services etc.

(G) Provide a detailed in-country procurement plan.

CLOSE DATE:

Only bidders who are pre-qualified with NJQS Product/Category 3.04.01 (Drilling Rigs & Production/Drilling Services) by 4:00 p.m., on 15th June, 2018 being the advert close date shall be invited to submit technical bid.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

(1) Suppliers eligible for this tender opportunity are expected to be prequalified in NJQS under this product/service category.

(2) The ITT and any further progression of this tender shall be via NipeX.

(3) All costs incurred by interested bidder in preparing and processing NJQS prequalification shall be for the bidder’s account.

(4) This advertisement shall neither be construed as any form of commitment on the part of Chevron Nigeria Limited to award any contract to any company and or associated companies, sub-contractors or agents, nor shall it entitle prequalified companies to make any claims whatsoever, and/or seek any indemnity from Chevron Nigeria Limited and or any of its co-venturers by virtue of such companies having been prequalified in NJQS.

(5) The tendering process shall be the NNPC contracting process requiring pre-qualified companies to submit technical tenders first. Following a technical review, only technically and financially qualified bidders will be requested to submit commercial tenders.

(6) Chevron Nigeria Limited will communicate only with authorized officers of the pre-qualifying companies and NOT through individuals or Agents.

Please visit NipeX portal at www.nipex-ng.com for this advert and other information.

Management

Chevron Nigeria Limited. 2 Chevron Drive, Lekki Peninsula, P.M.B, 12825, Lagos.

ES/NCDMB/CERT/CNL-ADVERT/TSD/300418