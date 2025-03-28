Tinubu Urges Nigerians To Support One Another Amid Economic Challenges

The First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to extend love and support to one another to ease the economic challenges faced by citizens.

Mrs Tinubu made the appeal during an Iftar held at the State House banquet hall in Abuja, attended by former first ladies, female National Assembly members, and other government dignitaries.

She emphasised that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was working to improve the country’s economic situation and urged Nigerians to support each other. “Take one person at a time and lend a helping hand,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu noted that the coincidence of the Muslim Ramadan and Christian Lent this year was divinely ordained, encouraging both Muslim and Christian faithful to use the period for sober reflection and prayers for the nation.

“The Muslim ummah should continue in the virtues exhibited during Ramadan and always pray for God’s mercy,” she added.

Wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, commended Mrs Tinubu for hosting the event and urged Nigerians to remember the president and his cabinet in their prayers.

The Vice Chancellor of Azman University, Kano, Fatima Mukhtar, delivered a lecture on the spiritual significance of Ramadan, after which prayers were offered for the president and the nation.