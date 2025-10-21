Tinubu Urges Judiciary To Embrace Cryptocurrency Literacy In Combating Financial Crimes

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigeria’s judiciary to deepen its understanding of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and emerging digital systems to effectively address the rising sophistication of financial crimes.

Speaking at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)–National Judicial Institute (NJI) Workshop for Justices and Judges in Abuja, President Tinubu—represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima—stressed that the evolving nature of corruption requires new judicial tools and digital competence.

“The digital age demands that justice delivery must move beyond traditional methods,” he said. “How does one do justice in a cryptocurrency fraud case except one is grounded in such matters? Learning and relearning are no longer buzzwords but essential undertakings for continued relevance in this era.”

According to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, the President noted that financial crimes have become more complex, driven by technological innovation, and must be countered with equal digital intelligence.

Judiciary Must Uphold Integrity and Independence

Tinubu also cautioned judicial officers against compromise, describing integrity as the moral backbone of Nigeria’s justice system.

“The moral foundation of our nation rests squarely on the integrity of its judiciary. We draw our moral distinction as a people from the courts, and we owe them the reverence and autonomy to remain the last sanctuary of our collective conscience,” he said.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to judicial independence, Tinubu disclosed that judges’ remuneration had recently been reviewed as part of ongoing institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the judiciary.

Adapting to a Changing Financial Landscape

Addressing the delay in corruption trials, the President acknowledged public frustration over the slow pace of high-profile cases compared to the swift resolution of minor cybercrime matters.

“The theme of this year’s workshop—Enhancing Justice in the Fight Against Economic and Financial Crimes—is timely,” he stated. “Many Nigerians are angered by delayed adjudication in serious corruption cases. The judiciary must therefore embrace technology-driven learning to expedite justice and outpace sophisticated financial networks that exploit digital literacy gaps.”

He further warned judicial officers that corruption spares no one, regardless of position. “Your vantage position on the Bench does not insulate you from the consequences of corruption. There are no special roads, hospitals, or communities for judges. A Nigeria free of corruption is possible if we all commit to doing what is right,” he added.

CJN Calls for Judicial Diligence

In her remarks, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, emphasised that the judiciary’s strength lies in public trust, which must be earned through impartiality and efficiency.

“The strength of the judiciary lies in the trust reposed in judges by the Nigerian people. We must ensure that justice is neither delayed nor partial,” she said.

Earlier this month, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, inaugurated an ad hoc committee to review the economic, regulatory, and security implications of cryptocurrency adoption and Point-of-Sale (POS) operations in Nigeria.

He explained that the move followed growing concerns over fraud, cybercrime, and consumer exploitation in the nation’s digital financial ecosystem.