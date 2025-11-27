Tinubu Submits Three Ambassadorial Nominees To Senate For Screening

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded a new list of ambassadorial nominees to the Nigerian Senate, marking a significant step toward restoring full diplomatic representation across the country’s foreign missions.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the president’s request during Wednesday’s plenary session, which was broadcast on the National Assembly’s official YouTube channel. The nominees include Kayode Are from Ogun State, Aminu Dalhatu from Jigawa State, and former intelligence chief Ayodele Oke.

Akpabio read from the president’s letter titled “Request for Confirmation of Appointments of Non-Career Ambassador Designates,” which cited Section 171 (1), (2c), and (4) of the 1999 Constitution as the basis for the appointments. “In accordance with the Constitution, I hereby present the following individuals for confirmation as non-career ambassador designates,” the letter stated.

After reading the names, Akpabio added, “These are the initial nominees. Additional submissions from the President are expected.” He instructed the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs to complete its screening report within one week.

The nominations come after persistent criticism of the administration’s prolonged delay in filling key diplomatic positions. Since assuming office in 2023, President Tinubu had yet to appoint ambassadors, even after recalling all diplomats from Nigeria’s 109 foreign missions in September 2023. The recall affected 76 embassies, 22 high commissions, and 11 consulates as part of a “comprehensive review” of the nation’s foreign policy framework.

With most missions operating under chargés d’affaires and senior consular officials—who have limited authority in international negotiations—the absence of ambassadors had raised concerns within diplomatic circles. Officials familiar with the process indicated that security and background checks for the nominees had been finalised and that the list required only presidential approval before transmission to the Senate.

One senior government official, speaking anonymously, said, “Everything is ready. The nominees have been vetted thoroughly. It’s now awaiting the President’s final nod.”

The delay in appointing ambassadors had fuelled speculation that it contributed to diplomatic friction, including Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern by former US President Donald Trump, who had warned of possible intervention over alleged attacks on Christian communities.

President Tinubu has previously acknowledged the challenges in balancing political considerations and professional competence in making diplomatic appointments. During a meeting with The Buhari Organisation, led by former Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura, on September 2, 2025, the president said, “It isn’t easy to harmonise all interests. I couldn’t appoint everyone at once, and I appreciate your patience. We still have several ambassadorial slots that many people are eager to fill.”