Kofarmata Assumes Office As Aviation Permanent Secretary

Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata has officially assumed duty as the new Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, with a call for stronger collaboration among staff, agencies, and stakeholders across the aviation sector.

Speaking at the ministry’s headquarters, Kofarmata said effective coordination was essential for advancing Nigeria’s aviation and aerospace agenda. He pledged to strengthen staff development, promote professionalism, and prioritise staff welfare while building on the foundations laid by his predecessor.

In his remarks, the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, described the ministry as one with highly skilled and dedicated personnel. He urged staff to give Kofarmata the same level of cooperation and support to ensure continuity and progress.

The Director of Air Traffic Management delivered the vote of thanks, expressing appreciation to Kana for his open leadership style and contributions to the ministry’s growth. He assured the new permanent secretary of full cooperation from management and staff.

The ceremony ended with the formal signing of the handing-over and taking-over documents.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development oversees Nigeria’s aviation policies, airport infrastructure, air safety standards, and the emerging aerospace development agenda. Permanent secretaries play a major role in driving reforms, coordinating agencies such as the NCAA, NAMA, FAAN, and NiMET, and ensuring alignment with national transport and economic development goals. Leadership transitions in the ministry are considered significant due to ongoing sector reforms, safety upgrades, and infrastructural expansion efforts.