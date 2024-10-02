Tinubu, Shettima, Lead Celebrations At 64th Independence Day Parade

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, joined other dignitaries on the forecourt of the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja to observe the Independence Day Parade.

Tinubu, the Special Guest, arrived at the venue about 10:10 a.m., accompanied by his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, and was led to the saluting dais for the national salute and anthem.

Afterwards, he inspected the guard of honour commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Moshood Yusuf and sat to watch military maneuvers, a colorful parade, and a presidential change of guards performed by officers and men from the Brigade of Guards.

This was followed by the unique presidential transition, and the subsequent inspection of the quarter guards march between the departing and incoming guards’ commanders.

Tuesday’s Independence Day parade also featured a combined armed forces colour patrol, which displayed the national colour and the regimental colours of the Nigerian Army, the Navy, and the Air Force. Thereafter, the Guard’s Brigade platoon performed special silent drills.

The ceremony also featured a cultural display by different troupes from the country’s six geopolitical zones, highlighting the strength and diversity of the Nigerian people. The cultural display also exhibited collaboration by all regions to raise a life-size talking drum called the ‘national treasure.’

President Tinubu subsequently signed the anniversary register, released the white pigeons, and cut the anniversary cake.

The theme of this year’s anniversary is ‘Reflecting on the Past, Inspiring the Future.’ Tuesday’s ceremony is Tinubu’s second Independence Day observance as President. Although Eagle Square hosted such ceremonies in the past, the current administration moved the activities back to the Villa.

Announcing this development in October 2023, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the Independence Day anniversary would be observed on a low-key due to the tumultuous state of the economy.

In attendance were Vice President Kashim Shettima and his wife, Nana Shettima; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; SGF Akume; the National Security Adviser, Mr. Nuhu Ribadu; Service Chiefs; the Inspector General of Police; cabinet members; former presidents and vice presidents; heads of paramilitary organisations; the Head of the National Intelligence Agency; the Director General of the Directorate of State Services; and members of the diplomatic corps.

The Senate Majority Leader, Mr. Opeyemi Bamidele, who spoke to State House Correspondents afterwards, said the country’s progress would require the collective resolve of the various zones.

Bamidele said, “We all listened to Mr. President’s speech, and it was also good to be here, to be a part of this commemorative anniversary ceremony. The message, both from how the military parade was conducted and the cultural display by different cultural groups from various parts of the country, all conveys a single message: not one geopolitical zone of this country can do it alone.

“It’s not about the South or the North. It’s not about the West or the East, but all of us, as Nigerians, must come together to make the difference that we need.

“The message from Mr. President this morning was also very clear. Mr. President recognised the fact that these times are trying times for Nigerians. He recognised the fact that, as much as possible, the level of resilience cannot be too much. And he reassured Nigerians that the government was on top of its socioeconomic policies. I have no doubt, by the grace of God, that in another year, as I said before, we should be back here to tell a better story of the state of the Nigerian nation.”