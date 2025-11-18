Tinubu, Keyamo Court Global Investors For Nigeria’s Under-Exploited Aviation Sector

President Bola Tinubu has called on international investors to take advantage of the vast opportunities in Nigeria’s aviation industry, describing the sector as one of the most viable and under-exploited markets in Africa.

Speaking through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, at the FAAN National Aviation Conference 2025 in Lagos, the President said Nigeria’s population of over 220 million and its strategic geographic location make it a natural hub for trans-African and intercontinental aviation.

Tinubu said the country’s aviation market still has significant unmet demand across cargo operations, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, aircraft leasing, charter services and aviation-linked real estate. He added that the administration’s investments in infrastructure and regulatory reforms over the past two years have strengthened the industry’s fundamentals.

He listed recent progress, including new international terminals in Lagos and Port Harcourt, rehabilitation works across major airports, stronger regulatory oversight, expanding cargo and MRO projects in Lagos and Kano, and ongoing work on a framework for a national carrier.

According to him, current market conditions present real, immediate opportunities for global players as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) creates demand for efficient air logistics across a market estimated at $1.7 trillion.

Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo, represented by Permanent Secretary Dr. Ibrahim Kana, highlighted specific investment prospects, including airport modernisation, public-private partnerships for terminals and runways, a regional MRO centre, aviation financing and leasing, and dedicated cargo and logistics hubs to support agro-exports and manufacturing.

He said the ministry had moved from “problem-spotting to solution-building,” adding that investor confidence is rising as reforms reshape the operating environment.

FAAN Managing Director/CEO Olubunmi Kuku said Nigeria’s infrastructure gaps, foreign exchange pressures and rising passenger demand present clear opportunities for global partners willing to invest in terminal upgrades, cargo facilities, airport cities, management technology and sustainable aviation solutions. She called on investors to bring expertise that will help unlock efficiency and support long-term industry growth.