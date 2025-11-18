AIG Maritime, CP Western Command Visit NIMASA, Seek Stronger Security And Inter-Agency Collaboration

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Maritime, AIG Chinedu Oko, alongside the Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, CP Toyin Agbaminoja, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola, at the Agency’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The visit, according to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ports Authority Police (Western Command), ASP Isaac Hundeyin, forms part of ongoing engagements aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s maritime security architecture, improving port operations, and deepening inter-agency cooperation across the maritime sector.

AIG Oko underscored the strategic importance of a harmonised security framework in safeguarding the nation’s coastal waters, port infrastructure, and critical maritime assets. He commended NIMASA for its regulatory role, capacity-building efforts and the implementation of the Deep Blue Project, describing the Agency’s interventions as central to enhancing safety and deterring maritime crime.

In her remarks, CP Agbaminoja reaffirmed the commitment of the Ports Authority Police (Western) Command to providing robust security within key port corridors, including Apapa Port, Tincan Island Port, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, and the Command’s marine unit, which patrols up to 12 nautical miles from the port environment. She expressed readiness to deepen operational synergy with NIMASA to combat emerging maritime threats, facilitate trade, and ensure the safety of vessels, cargo and port users.

Responding, NIMASA Director-General Dr Mobereola welcomed the police delegation and highlighted the Agency’s preparedness to strengthen cooperation through improved intelligence sharing, joint operations, capacity development and enhanced maritime domain awareness. He noted that effective maritime security remains critical to Nigeria’s economic resilience, port competitiveness and international standing.

The meeting ended with both parties agreeing to maintain continuous engagement and strategic alignment of operations to bolster national maritime security and promote efficient service delivery across the maritime industry.