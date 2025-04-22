Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After 19-Day European Trip Amid Mounting Insecurity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to return to the country today after a 19-day trip to Europe that has stirred widespread public concern, particularly in light of escalating insecurity in several parts of Nigeria.

The president’s return was confirmed on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

President Tinubu had departed Abuja on April 2 for Paris on what was initially described as a two-week working visit. However, the absence stretched beyond the original timeline, with limited public communication and no official itinerary released. The presidency later disclosed that the president had travelled from Paris to London, further extending his stay without providing reasons for the deviation.

During his time abroad, Nigeria experienced a worrying rise in violent attacks, especially in Plateau and Benue states, where armed groups have reportedly killed and abducted dozens. The security crisis has triggered public outrage, with many Nigerians voicing concern over what they describe as a leadership gap at a critical time.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and 2023 presidential candidate openly criticised the president’s extended stay, accusing him of “gallivanting across Europe while Nigeria bleeds.” Similarly, Labour Party’s Peter Obi called on the president to return and take decisive action to address the deteriorating security situation.

In defence, the presidency maintained that Tinubu has remained actively engaged in governance throughout his stay abroad.

“President Tinubu has been in constant touch with top government officials and continues to discharge his duties remotely,” Onanuga previously stated.