NiMet Workers Begin Indefinite Strike Over Unmet Demands

Workers of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have embarked on an indefinite strike today following unresolved disputes with the agency’s management over remuneration and the alleged violation of a collective bargaining agreement.

The industrial action is spearheaded by three unions – the Union of Air Transport Employees (UATE), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

In a joint letter to NiMet management, the unions accused the agency of failing to honour agreements previously reached to address longstanding salary and welfare concerns.

“As you are all aware, our unions have strived strenuously over the past few years to alleviate the exceedingly unjust remunerations conundrum that has visited extreme poverty and consequent untold hardship on NiMet workers,” the letter read. “These efforts have been largely without substantial results.”

The unions also criticised the agency’s failure to implement a partial agreement signed on January 28, 2025, which they said was only “honoured largely in the breach.”

They noted that the strike action became inevitable following the expiration of an earlier ultimatum issued to management and the continued disparity in remuneration compared to their counterparts in similar agencies.

“In the light of management’s inability to address our given grave concerns… we have no choice than to resume the suspended strike,” the statement concluded.

NiMet is yet to respond officially to the strike action as at the time of filing this report.