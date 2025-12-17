Tinubu Meets NLC Ahead Of Nationwide Protest

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday night met with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The discussion aimed to address concerns ahead of the union’s planned nationwide protest over rising insecurity.

The meeting included key government figures such as Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Honourable Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Leading the labour delegation was NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

The closed-door session comes a day before the NLC’s mass action scheduled for December 17. No official details on the outcome have been released, but the talks likely focused on finding solutions to the issues driving the planned protest.

Earlier this week, the NLC emphasized that there would be “no going back” on the demonstration, highlighting the urgency of addressing citizens’ concerns.