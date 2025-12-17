Apapa Customs Marks Year Of Collaboration, Honours Officers And Stakeholders

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, celebrated a year of robust revenue performance, operational reforms at its end-of-year party held at the Apapa Club in Lagos.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, was represented at the event by the Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘A’, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Mohammed Babandede, who conveyed the CGC’s appreciation to officers, stakeholders and partner agencies for their sustained support in advancing the Service’s modernisation and trade facilitation agenda.

Babandede commended stakeholders, heads of sister agencies and traditional rulers for their cooperation and commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders against smuggling and other trans-border crimes, noting that collaboration remained central to effective customs administration.

In his address, the Customs Area Controller, Apapa Area Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, said the Command recorded “remarkable milestones” in 2025, driven by reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, predictability and ease of doing business at the nation’s busiest port.

According to him, the Command generated ₦2.635 trillion between January and November 2025, representing a 19.9 per cent increase over the ₦2.2 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. He attributed the improved performance to enhanced compliance, increased automation, effective monitoring and the commitment of officers and men of the Command.

Oshoba highlighted key initiatives implemented in line with the CGC’s vision, including the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme, which incentivises compliant traders with faster cargo clearance; the One-Stop Shop (OSS), introduced to reduce duplication, delays and costs through coordinated interventions; and the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), also known as B’Odogwu, which has strengthened automation, risk management, revenue assurance and data integrity.

He stressed that the Command prioritises compliance over confrontation, urging importers and licensed customs agents to make honest declarations, while warning that infractions such as false declarations and undervaluation would be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

On enforcement, Oshoba disclosed that the Command recorded notable seizures of drugs, expired goods, arms and ammunition through intelligence-led operations and sustained collaboration with sister agencies. He also cited the recent simulation exercise of newly installed scanners at APM Terminals as a milestone in enhancing non-intrusive inspection and trade facilitation.

The Controller used the occasion to honour outstanding officers and stakeholders for professionalism, integrity and compliance, noting that the successes recorded were the result of effective collaboration among security agencies, terminal operators, shipping lines, freight forwarders, licensed customs agents and the media.

Looking ahead, Oshoba said the Command would deepen the implementation of the AEO, OSS and B’Odogwu platforms, strengthen compliance-driven revenue strategies, intensify intelligence-led anti-smuggling operations, expand stakeholder engagement and sustain capacity-building and welfare initiatives. He added that the Command would also support environmental sustainability efforts aligned with the green border initiative of the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA).

Speaking to journalists, the National President of COWA, Mrs Kikelomo Adeniyi, described the event as a vital morale-boosting platform for officers. “Every day, they go out protecting Nigeria from smugglers and working to raise revenue for the country. There should also be time for them to unwind,” she said, adding that the Command’s revenue performance reflected effective collaboration and adherence to the CGC’s reform initiatives

Founder of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniegbunam, described Apapa as the flagship Command of the Service and praised the leadership of the CGC and the Area Controller for recognising the role of freight forwarders in revenue generation and industrial harmony. He called for sustained education and enlightenment to further improve compliance and ease trade facilitation.

Also speaking, Vice-President of NAGAFF and Managing Director of Monastiva Nigeria Limited, Princess Chi Eze, commended the Apapa Command for bringing together Customs, agents and stakeholders in a relaxed atmosphere. She said the award received by the association reflected its active support for the Command and the vision of its founder to foster unity among freight forwarders.

The event attracted heads of security and sister agencies, captains of industry, terminal operators, traditional rulers, senior Customs officers and members of the press, rounding off a year the Command described as impactful in revenue generation, enforcement and stakeholder collaboration.