Tinubu meets security chiefs over rising threats

Key points

President Bola Tinubu held a closed-door meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting reviewed security operations across the country.

Discussions focused on terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other emerging threats.

Top military, intelligence and police officials attended the meeting.

Main story

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday convened a high-level security meeting with the country’s military, intelligence and law enforcement chiefs to assess Nigeria’s security situation and review ongoing operations against criminal and insurgent groups.

The closed-door meeting, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, brought together senior officials responsible for coordinating the nation’s security response amid continued efforts to tackle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

Among those present were the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu; and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye.

Also in attendance were the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Adeola Ajayi; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed; the Special Adviser to the President on Homeland Security, retired Maj.-Gen. Adeyinka Famadewa; and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The meeting reviewed developments across various theatres of operation and examined ongoing strategies aimed at improving coordination among security agencies in addressing the country’s evolving security challenges.

Although details of the deliberations were not disclosed, the gathering underscores the administration’s continued focus on strengthening security operations and improving the effectiveness of the country’s response to emerging threats.

The issues

Nigeria continues to confront multiple security challenges, including terrorism in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, kidnapping across several regions and other forms of violent crime. Regular consultations among security chiefs are aimed at improving coordination, intelligence sharing and operational effectiveness.

What’s next

Security agencies are expected to implement decisions reached during the meeting as the government intensifies efforts to strengthen the country’s security architecture and operational strategies.

Bottom line

The meeting reflects the Federal Government’s continued efforts to coordinate security agencies and refine strategies for addressing Nigeria’s complex and evolving security challenges.