Tinubu Honours Keyamo With Aviation Reform Award

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has honoured the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, with the Excellence in Aviation Sector Reforms Award for his role in improving Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The award was presented at the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service, held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja over the weekend.

The awards ceremony is organised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to recognise outstanding performance in public service.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, presented the award on behalf of the President. He said Keyamo’s leadership has improved aviation safety, strengthened consumer protection, upgraded infrastructure and restored investor confidence in the sector.

Other public officials were also honoured at the event. They include the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede, NDLEA Chairman Mohammed Buba Marwa, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

In a statement, Unity Moshood, media aide to the minister, said the awards reflect President Tinubu’s commitment to accountability, transparency and strong performance in public institutions.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, industry leaders, diplomats and other stakeholders from across the country.