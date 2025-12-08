SSANU Threatens Nationwide Strike In 2026 Over Marginalisation, Unpaid Allowances

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has threatened to embark on a total and comprehensive industrial action in 2026 if the Federal Government fails to conclude renegotiations and present what it described as a “credible and realistic” offer to non-teaching staff before 31 December 2025.

The warning was contained in a communiqué issued after the association’s 53rd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Jos, Plateau State. The meeting reviewed the state of the nation, security concerns, and the welfare of non-academic staff across Nigerian universities.

Signed by SSANU’s National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, the communiqué accused the Federal Government of persistently sidelining non-teaching staff in the payment of Earned Allowances and in ongoing renegotiation processes.

Ibrahim reaffirmed that the ₦50 billion agreed upon in the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding must be released without delay. He further emphasised that Inter-University Centres and research institutes, previously excluded from disbursements, must be included in subsequent payments.

“NEC expressed strong dissatisfaction with the longstanding marginalisation of non-teaching staff. The continued denial of their financial entitlements is unacceptable and will attract firm, coordinated action,” the communiqué stated.

The union also criticised the government for failing to demonstrate meaningful commitment to SSANU during renegotiation meetings, while allegedly giving preferential treatment to other groups.

According to the NEC, the trend reflects “a deliberate and persistent exclusion” of non-academic workers. It warned that failure to conclude renegotiations and present a realistic offer by the end of 2025 would trigger a system-wide strike in 2026.

SSANU also raised alarm over the worsening security situation in educational institutions, citing recent abductions in Niger and Kebbi States.

The union urged governments at all levels to prioritise security on school campuses by deploying modern surveillance technology, strengthening perimeter fencing and intelligence systems, and enhancing campus security units. It also called for university staff to be covered by comprehensive health and life insurance.

Opposition to PPP in university services

The NEC rejected the Federal Government’s proposed public-private partnership model for managing municipal services in universities, warning that such initiatives could lead to job losses, casualisation, and unstable service delivery.

It insisted that no university staff should lose their job or suffer downgraded employment conditions under any reform.

“Any attempt to impose PPP measures without safeguarding staff welfare will be met with decisive resistance,” the union warned.

Beyond university concerns, SSANU assessed the broader national landscape and highlighted the collapse of key sectors including healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure.

The union cited rising food insecurity—affecting more than 27 million Nigerians—as well as devastating floods that have displaced thousands and destroyed farmlands.

The NEC called for urgent, coordinated government action to rebuild public health systems, support farmers with inputs and secure access to land, improve water and sanitation infrastructure, and invest in climate-resilient facilities.

According to the union, without decisive intervention, these compounding national crises will continue to worsen hardship and undermine Nigeria’s long-term development.