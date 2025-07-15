Tinubu: Fuel Subsidy Removal Was Necessary

President Bola Tinubu has described the removal of fuel subsidy on his inauguration day as a painful but necessary step to stabilise Nigeria’s economy and free up resources for critical infrastructure projects. Speaking through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, during the Progressives Governors’ Forum quarterly meeting in Minna, Tinubu noted that the decision was vital to preventing fiscal collapse while blocking leakages and waste.

“One of the boldest and most consequential decisions of this administration, which is the removal of the fuel subsidy, was a painful but necessary reform,” Malagi said. “Beyond saving the economy from fiscal collapse, this decision has significantly blocked areas of leakage and waste, leading to increased funding for the development of mega infrastructure such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Superhighway, Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, Calabar-Abuja Super Highway, Kaduna-Kano Standard Gauge Railway, and the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway.”

The minister urged state information commissioners to equip themselves with accurate data to ensure citizens understand how to access and benefit from the administration’s reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As Commissioners for Information, you are the voice and face of government at the state level. You must go back home with renewed energy, armed with facts, stories, and strategies to effectively mobilise your people to take full advantage of the promise of Renewed Hope,” he said.

Malagi explained that the conference was convened to strengthen the collective responsibility of effectively communicating government policies and achievements to citizens across all communities.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is now being steadily implemented across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, with discipline, prudence, and a deep commitment to the welfare of Nigerians,” he added.

Representing the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, at the event, Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Gawu, highlighted that the progressives governors remain united and committed to measurable, future-focused reforms.

“Here in Niger State, we are building the New Niger, a development vision driven by bold reforms in agriculture, digitisation, urban renewal, and youth empowerment,” Gawu said.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Binta Mamman, described the meeting’s theme, “Strategic Communication and Policy Alignment,” as timely, emphasising the need for clear and purposeful communication in governance.

“Our task as information managers is not only to publicise the achievements of our respective governments but also to counter misinformation, shape constructive public discourse, and align state narratives with our collective progressive ideals for national development and security,” she said.