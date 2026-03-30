Tinubu donates salaries to Armed Forces welfare fund

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 30, 2026

Key Points

President Tinubu pledges all salaries since assuming office to military welfare fund

Directs Accountant-General to open dedicated support account

Calls on governors, lawmakers, and private sector to contribute

Main Story

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to donate his entire salary since assuming office to a newly established welfare fund aimed at supporting Nigeria’s Armed Forces, including injured personnel and families of fallen soldiers.

The announcement was made on Sunday in a personally signed statement marking his 74th birthday, where the President confirmed he had directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to create a dedicated account for the initiative.

The fund, according to the statement, will serve as a supplementary support mechanism beyond existing military insurance and welfare structures, targeting personnel wounded in combat as well as dependents of those killed in active service.

The move comes amid ongoing security challenges across multiple regions, placing renewed focus on troop welfare, morale, and long-term support systems for military families.

What’s Being Said

“As a personal commitment, all my salaries since assuming office will be paid into this account as seed funding… This fund will directly support those who have lost their limbs, and the families of those who laid down their lives,” Tinubu said.

“We must never forget those who stand in harm’s way for our peace… This is not charity. It is duty,” he added.

What’s Next

Federal Government expected to release operational details of the fund and account structure

Potential contributions anticipated from state governments and private sector stakeholders

Increased scrutiny likely on transparency and disbursement framework

The Bottom Line:

Tinubu’s salary donation is a symbolic but strategic signal aimed at strengthening military welfare credibility, but the fund’s long-term impact will depend on institutional backing and sustained contributions beyond presidential gestures.