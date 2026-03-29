First Lady celebrates President Tinubu at 74 with heartfelt prayer

KEY POINTS

First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu celebrated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday in Abuja as he clocked 74 years old.

In a deeply personal message, she prayed for the President’s divine health, strength, joy, and peace.

Mrs. Tinubu expressed her pride in his leadership, stating she is confident he will lead Nigeria to an “Eldorado of great wealth and opportunities.”

The President has chosen to mark the day in a low-key manner, consistent with the current mood of the nation and his administration’s focus on economic reforms.

MAIN STORY

As President Bola Tinubu marks his 74th birthday this Sunday, March 29, 2026, the First Lady has set a tone of gratitude and domestic support.

Her message, released on Saturday, balances the role of a supportive spouse with that of a national figure, reinforcing the “Renewed Hope” narrative.

By using the term “Eldorado,” the First Lady signaled a vision of ultimate prosperity that she believes her husband’s administration is currently building toward.

The celebration comes at a significant political juncture, as the President recently secured his party’s ticket for the 2027 presidential re-election.

Despite the political victory, the First Lady’s message focused on the spiritual and physical well-being required to navigate the “tough decisions” of the presidency.

Affectionately addressing him as “Akanbi, omo olodo ide,” she grounded the high-office celebration in traditional cultural roots and personal affection.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge during this anniversary is the “Celebration-Sensitivity Balance.” Given the ongoing economic “reset” and the hardships faced by many citizens, a lavish public display could create a “Public Perception Gap.” To resolve this, the President has explicitly directed a “Low-Key Observance,” discouraging expensive media advertorials and instead calling for reflections on national unity. This move aims to align the President’s personal milestone with the “Fiscal Discipline” his administration is preaching to the wider country.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“To God be all the glory for the gift of life and yet another birthday anniversary,” stated First Lady Oluremi Tinubu .

. “I pray God gives you divine health, strength, joy and peace as you take Nigeria to her Eldorado,” Mrs. Tinubu added in her prayer.

added in her prayer. “I love you and I am so proud of you,” she concluded in the Saturday message .

. “President Tinubu’s 74th birthday is an important moment to reflect on a man intertwined with Nigeria’s democratic evolution,” noted Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

WHAT’S NEXT

Following the private birthday observations, the President is expected to return to a heavy legislative agenda, including finalizing the next phase of the National Skills Fund rollout. In Lagos, special prayer sessions at the Lagos Community Central Mosque and various churches will conclude this Sunday evening. Supporters and political associates who were previously asked to refrain from media ads are expected to redirect those funds toward charitable donations in the President’s name, a tradition he has requested to maintain throughout his tenure.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that the First Lady is the President’s “Chief Encourager” during a season of reform. By choosing a message of “divine strength” over political rhetoric, she is humanizing a leader tasked with a complex national “reset.” For Nigerians, the low-key nature of the 74th birthday serves as a reminder that the administration remains focused on the “work at hand” rather than the “pomp of the office.”