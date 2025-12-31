Tinubu Confirms January 2026 Start Date For New Tax Laws

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed that Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws, including those that took effect on June 26 and others scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, will be implemented according to plan.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the president described the tax reforms as a historic opportunity to establish a more equitable, competitive, and resilient fiscal framework for the country.

According to Tinubu, the reforms represent a “once-in-a-generation” effort aimed at resetting Nigeria’s tax architecture to better support economic growth and long-term sustainability.

He clarified that the new tax regime was not designed to impose additional burdens on citizens, but rather to streamline the system, improve coordination across tax authorities, and reinforce the social contract between government and taxpayers.

“The tax laws are not designed to raise taxes, but to support a structural reset, drive harmonisation, and protect dignity while strengthening the social contract,” the president stated.

Tinubu called on all stakeholders, including businesses, lawmakers, and tax administrators, to fully support the implementation phase, noting that the reform process has now transitioned from legislation to execution.

“I urge all stakeholders to support the implementation phase, which is now firmly in the delivery stage,” he said.

The president also acknowledged ongoing public debate surrounding perceived amendments to certain provisions of the newly enacted tax laws. However, he maintained that no substantive issues had emerged that would warrant halting or delaying the reform agenda.

“No substantial issue has been established that justifies a disruption of the reform process,” Tinubu stressed.

He further underscored his administration’s commitment to due process and the sanctity of laws duly passed by the National Assembly, cautioning against hasty or reactionary decisions.

“Absolute trust is built over time through making the right decisions, not through premature, reactive measures,” the president said.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that the Presidency would continue to engage constructively with the National Assembly and relevant stakeholders to resolve any challenges that may arise during implementation.

“I assure all Nigerians that the Federal Government will continue to act in the overriding public interest to ensure a tax system that promotes prosperity and shared responsibility,” he concluded.