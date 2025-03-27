Thursday Chronicles: Why You Should Stop Trying To Be Perfect

Welcome to another week of Thursday Chronicles! Today, let’s talk about something we all fall victim to—striving for perfection. Yep, you know that feeling when you have to get everything just right? Whether it’s a project, a presentation, or even your social media posts, we all have that urge to make everything flawless. But here’s the big secret that everyone seems to ignore: perfection is overrated.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying you should do a half-baked job or not put effort into what you’re doing. What I’m saying is that perfection is a moving target, and trying to hit it all the time is exhausting. We constantly push ourselves to meet standards—often ones we’ve created in our own heads—only to feel disappointed when we inevitably miss the mark. But guess what? Nobody is perfect, and that’s okay!

Think about it—some of the most incredible people we admire didn’t get where they are by being perfect. They failed, they stumbled, and they picked themselves up to try again. Steve Jobs didn’t start out with flawless products, and J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter manuscript was rejected multiple times before it became the global sensation we know today. The key is perseverance, not perfection.

So why do we keep chasing something that doesn’t exist? The truth is, perfectionism holds us back. It makes us afraid to take risks and try new things because we’re so focused on getting it “right.” But in reality, the best experiences, the best work, and the most memorable moments happen when we embrace imperfection. It’s those quirky details that make something unique and human.

Now, I’m not saying you should throw in the towel on your goals and dreams. What I’m saying is that perfection should not be the standard by which you measure your success. If you’re waiting for everything to line up perfectly, you’ll be waiting forever. Instead, aim for progress, growth, and improvement. Those little steps forward are what count.

So here’s the takeaway: If you’re stressed about being perfect, take a step back and realise that imperfection is part of the journey. It’s okay to make mistakes. It’s okay to not have it all figured out. What matters is that you keep moving forward, learning, and growing along the way.

As we wrap up this edition of Thursday Chronicles, remember that perfection isn’t the goal—growth is. And no matter where you are in life or what you’re working on, progress beats perfection every time. See you next week for more stories, wisdom, and a little bit of humour! Until then, be kind to yourself and embrace your perfectly imperfect journey!