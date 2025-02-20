Thursday Chronicles: Why Is Adulting A Subscription We Can’t Cancel?

Welcome to another edition of Thursday Chronicles, where we break down life’s struggles with humor because, honestly, that’s the only way to survive this adulthood scam.

If life came with a terms and conditions page, many of us would be searching for the fine print that explains how to cancel adulting. Unfortunately, we all clicked “Agree” without reading, and now we’re stuck with bills, responsibilities, and a to-do list that never ends.

The Scam We Never Saw Coming

Remember when we were kids and thought adults had everything figured out? The idea of growing up was exciting—no school uniforms, unlimited snacks, and the freedom to sleep whenever we wanted. Little did we know, the real version of adulthood meant paying for those snacks ourselves, battling sleep deprivation, and dealing with something called taxes.

Bills, Bills, and More Bills

The first sign that adulthood has trapped you is when you start getting excited about utility bills. Yes, excited—because it means you actually have electricity and water. One minute, you’re celebrating your first salary, and the next, you’re budgeting like a financial analyst just to afford rent, groceries, and unexpected expenses like “urgent 2k” requests from friends.

Decision Fatigue is Real

Who knew that deciding what to eat for dinner could be this exhausting? As kids, meals just magically appeared. As adults, we must choose, shop, cook, and then wash plates—only to repeat the cycle tomorrow. Even ordering food comes with its own stress. Should you go for the overpriced but delicious option or the affordable one that might disappoint you?

Sleep? What’s That?

We once resisted bedtime like warriors, but now, sleep feels like a luxury. Between work, side hustles, and social obligations, there’s never enough time. And when we finally get a chance to rest, our brains suddenly remind us of that embarrassing thing we did in 2012.

The Job Hustle Never Ends

Getting a job feels like a victory—until you realize it comes with deadlines, meetings, and the mysterious art of pretending to be busy when your boss walks by. And if you’re job-hunting, every rejection email feels like a personal attack, making you wonder if adulthood is just a long-running prank.

Sadly, no. There’s no customer support line for adulthood. The best we can do is find small joys—like an unexpected nap, a good meal, or the rare month when there’s actually money left after paying bills. Until then, we’ll keep pretending to have it all together while secretly Googling “how to be an adult without stress.”

Because if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that nobody really has this figured out—we’re all just winging it.