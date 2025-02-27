Thursday Chronicles: The Hustle Is Real, But So Is The Japa Syndrome

Welcome to another episode of Thursday Chronicles, where we take a deep dive into the realities of life with a mix of humor, wisdom, and a sprinkle of “God abeg.” Today, we’re talking about the hustle culture in Nigeria and the unstoppable “Japa Syndrome”—because, let’s be honest, at this point, even mosquitoes are considering relocating.

The Hustle: From 9-to-5 to 24/7

If there’s one thing Nigerians don’t lack, it’s hustle spirit. From the big cities to the small towns, you’ll find people grinding—some legally, some questionably, and some, well, let’s just say they are waiting for “alerts from above.”

Let’s break it down:

The Corporate Hustlers – These ones wake up by 4 AM , sit through 3 hours of traffic , work from 8 AM to midnight , and still get emails by 2 AM with the subject line, “Kindly revert ASAP.” If you ask them how they’re doing, they’ll say “We thank God,” but their eyes will tell you a different story.

– These ones wake up by , sit through , work from , and still get emails by 2 AM with the subject line, If you ask them how they’re doing, they’ll say but their eyes will tell you a different story. The Side Hustlers – These ones have five businesses alongside their 9-to-5. They sell wigs in the morning, write CVs in the afternoon, do graphics design in the evening, and still find time to be motivational speakers at night. They’re the reason why you can randomly get WhatsApp messages saying, “Hi dear, can I interest you in our new skincare combo?”

– These ones have alongside their 9-to-5. They sell wigs in the morning, write CVs in the afternoon, do graphics design in the evening, and still find time to be motivational speakers at night. They’re the reason why you can randomly get WhatsApp messages saying, The “We Move” Hustlers – These are the ones who are not sure what they are doing, but they are doing it anyway. They’ve attended 50 free webinars, downloaded 100 e-books, and signed up for 10 different online courses. When you ask them about their plans, they’ll say, “I just need capital, and I will blow.”

Japa Syndrome: The New National Anthem

The truth is, as much as Nigerians hustle, many are also looking for the nearest exit out of the country. It’s not even a secret anymore—people now include “Japa plans” in their New Year resolutions.

Some popular Japa routes include:

Canada: Where they ask if you have 5 years of experience for an entry-level job .

Where they ask if you have . UK: Where your savings will disappear faster than a politician after elections.

Where your savings will disappear faster than a politician after elections. Germany: Where you must know how to say “Guten Tag” before they give you visa.

Where you must know how to say before they give you visa. The “Anyhow” Route: Where people just book a flight to anywhere that has “International Airport” in its name.

Even employers know what’s up. That’s why during interviews now, instead of asking, “Where do you see yourself in 5 years?”, they just go straight to the point: “Do you have any Japa plans?”

The Reality Check

As funny as this all sounds, the hustle is real, and so is the dream for a better life. But whether home or abroad, the truth is hard work, smart work, and perseverance will always be key. If you’re planning to Japa, have a realistic plan. If you’re staying, find ways to improve your skills, network, and explore new opportunities.

Because at the end of the day, “no be location matter, na packaging.” Whether you’re in Lagos or London, Abuja or Amsterdam, what truly matters is how you maximize your opportunities and make the most of where you are.

Until next Thursday, stay hustling, stay hopeful, and remember to always charge your phone before NEPA strikes!