Obasa Arrives At Lagos Assembly Amid Leadership Dispute

Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, arrives at the assembly complex as the leadership crisis escalates.

Obasa, accompanied by security personnel, enters the Speaker’s Office around 12 noon on Thursday, shortly after security aides assigned to the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, are withdrawn.

The Chief Press Secretary to Meranda, Segun Ajiboye, confirms the development, alleging that Obasa and his team forcibly accessed the office.

A source close to Obasa states, “We are at the assembly now,” indicating his presence at the complex.

The Lagos Assembly has been embroiled in a leadership dispute since Obasa’s removal as Speaker and the election of Meranda as his replacement.

Over 90% of lawmakers support Obasa’s removal, citing:

Poor leadership style

Repeated lateness to legislative sessions and plenary meetings

High-handed decision-making

Disregard for fellow lawmakers and the executive, including the governor

Allegations of abuse of office, intimidation, and misappropriation of funds

To address the crisis, senior members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including former governors Bisi Akande (Osun), Segun Osoba (Ogun), and Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), hold meetings with political stakeholders and assembly members under the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

Following these discussions, reports suggest that both Obasa and Meranda may step down for a new lawmaker to assume the role of Speaker.

Chief Muraina Taiwo, a member of the Governors Advisory Council, reveals that one of the seven lawmakers from Lagos West is being considered by party leaders to take over the position.