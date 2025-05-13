NYSC At 51: Time To Fix The Uniform Or Fold It?

It has been 51 years since Nigeria introduced the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, an ambitious initiative meant to promote unity in a nation freshly stitched back together after civil war. Back then, in 1973, it made sense. The country needed healing, cross-cultural exchange, and national integration. But here we are in 2025, and the question is louder than ever: Is NYSC still serving its purpose, or are we just doing it because it’s tradition?

Well, it seems the federal government has finally heard the murmurs and occasional yells from Nigerians. A committee has been set up to overhaul the entire scheme, a process described as “long overdue” by stakeholders and observers alike. The aim? To revamp NYSC into something safer, more impactful, and fit for today’s socio-economic realities.

But to do that, we need to be honest. Really honest.

Ask any current corps member or their parents, and you’ll likely hear stories that don’t quite match the optimism in NYSC’s original blueprint. The biggest concern? Safety. We’re not just talking about fear of rejection at a posting or the hunt for “Connection PPA”. No, we’re talking about kidnappings, road accidents, and even tragic deaths that have turned what was supposed to be a rite of passage into a test of survival.

Take, for example, the eight prospective corps members kidnapped in Zamfara in August 2023 while heading to Sokoto. They had boarded a bus from Uyo, full of dreams, backpacks, and probably a few anxious prayers. Most of them spent close to a year in captivity. One was only rescued in August 2024. Or the five corps members from Akwa Ibom who tragically lost their lives in 2021 while travelling to camp in Katsina. And who can forget the painful story of Okonta Dumebi, an orphan killed during election duty in Rivers State in 2016?

We’ve crossed the line from “serve your fatherland” to “risk your life for a certificate”. Is that really what this should be?

In a rather delayed act of generosity, the federal government in July 2024 approved an increase in corps members’ monthly allowance—from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000. But here’s the kicker: implementation only kicked off in March 2025. That’s eight months of inflation dancing wildly, while corps members still managed with old stipends that couldn’t even fill a shopping basket.

And even at ₦77,000, let’s not kid ourselves—have you seen the price of garri lately?

As if safety and poverty weren’t enough, corps members also face rejection at their places of primary assignment. Many roam the streets, files in hand, begging schools, NGOs, and companies to accept them. If they’re lucky, they find one. If not, they end up doing glorified clerical work or simply staying idle. Then there’s the unforgettable 2021 incident where a female soldier was filmed physically assaulting a female corps member over food in Calabar. Yes, food. Apparently, even basic human dignity is sometimes not part of the NYSC package.

Gone are the days when parents proudly sent their children across the country for NYSC. Today, they lobby, pull strings, and even pay through the nose just to get their children posted closer to home. Why? Because no parent wants to send their child out to “serve Nigeria” and get a ransom call instead of a call from camp.

The original intent behind NYSC, to foster unity, was noble. The military government of General Yakubu Gowon believed young Nigerians needed to know and love one another beyond tribal or regional lines. But the truth is, today’s political climate doesn’t reflect that same commitment. Ethnicity and nepotism still reign supreme in public appointments. Politicians fuel division when it suits their agenda. So, how can we tell young people to unite when leaders are busy pulling the country apart?

Some Nigerians want NYSC scrapped completely. Others argue it should be optional or redesigned to focus on entrepreneurship and practical skills. One thing is clear: It must no longer continue in its current form.

A national poll among undergraduates and fresh graduates could help shape its future. After all, it’s their lives on the line. Should NYSC be mandatory? Should you get to pick where you serve? Should it come with a business grant or skill-acquisition package? The recent approval of an NYSC Trust Fund, pending presidential assent, gives some hope. If properly implemented, it could transform the service year from “wasted time” to “productive launchpad”.

The time for slogans and ceremonies is over. You can’t impose national unity through khaki uniforms and parades. If Nigeria truly wants to foster peace and progress, we must invest in young people’s futures, not just their photos in orientation camp.

If NYSC is to remain, it must be a platform of opportunity, not obligation; a scheme that empowers, not endangers. Anything less is not service; it is sacrifice.