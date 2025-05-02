Thursday Chronicles: “God When?”—The National Anthem Of Brokenness

My people, it’s another beautiful Thursday, and you already know what time it is—Thursday Chronicles! Where we take real-life matters, sprinkle humor, and serve it hot like mama put rice and stew. Today’s topic is one that every Nigerian has said at least once in their life—”God when?”

If you’ve ever seen someone post their vacation in Dubai while you’re battling NEPA wahala, or a friend just bought a new car while you’re still pricing Keke Napep fare, my dear, you must have whispered “God when?” under your breath.

Who Are the “God When” Association Members?

In this country, “God when?” is not just a question—it’s an emotion. It’s a full-time job. It’s a lifestyle! So, who are the major stakeholders in this movement?

1. The “Broke But Hopeful” Gang

These ones are always tapping into blessings on social media. Someone posts “New car alert!” and their first comment is “I claim it in Jesus’ name.” The only problem? They don’t even have Okada money yet.

2. The Relationship Dreamers

They are single, but their entire Pinterest board is filled with “Couple Goals.” They see people getting surprise gifts and start crying, “God when? Even if na pure water, let someone surprise me.” Meanwhile, their own talking stage has lasted longer than NYSC.

3. The Travel Dreamers

They see pictures of people in Greece, sipping cocktails by the beach, and immediately post “God when?” The only trip they’ve taken this year is from their house to Oyingbo market.

4. The Hustlers Waiting for Grace

These ones have been working hard, saving every kobo, but their account balance is still looking like network problem. Meanwhile, someone will randomly post “God just did it!” with a brand-new Benz. You start questioning if your village people are involved.

The “God When” Reality Check

Let’s be truthful—sometimes, “God when?” is not the problem. Some people you’re saying “God when?” to have “Uncle how?” backing them up. Others have been grinding for years before finally making it. You, that just started saving last week, you’re already shouting “God when?” Calm down, my dear.

Truth is, social media makes us feel like we’re missing out, but no one posts their struggles. That your friend enjoying life today might have cried behind closed doors last year.

Instead of saying “God when?” every two minutes, try this:

Work towards your own blessings. Hustle, but hustle smart.

Hustle, but hustle smart. Celebrate small wins. Even if it’s just an increase in your salary, na soft life be that.

Even if it’s just an increase in your salary, na soft life be that. Enjoy your journey. You no need to blow overnight. Progress is progress, no matter how small.

Instead of “God when?” try “God, I trust you.” Life is not a competition—your time will come. And if “God when?” is worrying you too much, just close Instagram and face front.

Until next week, stay hopeful, stay grateful, and no go dey do pass yourself because of social media pressure.