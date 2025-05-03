Quickteller, Verve Join Forces With Africa Magic To Spotlight African Talent At 11th AMVCAs

Quickteller, leading digital payments platform powered by Interswitch, and Verve, Africa’s foremost payment cards and digital tokens brand, have been unveiled as official sponsors of the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

As the AMVCA continues to celebrate excellence and innovation in African film, television, and digital content, Quickteller and Verve are proud to partner with this flagship event, further reaffirming their commitment to supporting creativity, storytelling, and talent development across the continent.

In line with the sponsorship, Verve will sponsor the Best Lead Actor award category, celebrating excellence in performance, while Quickteller will sponsor the Best Score/Music award, recognising the outstanding contributions of music creators to African storytelling.

This year’s AMVCA will feature 27 award categories, spanning audience-voted and jury-decided sections. Among the standout nominees are productions such as Seven Doors, Lisabi: The Uprising, and Skeleton Coast, alongside celebrated actors and actresses including Adedimeji Lateef, Femi Adebayo, Chioma Chukwuka, and Bimbo Ademoye.

The ceremony will also see the presentation of two special recognition awards — the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Trailblazer Award, honouring individuals who have made significant contributions to Africa’s entertainment industry.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, said:

“At Interswitch, we are passionate about enabling growth and celebrating excellence across different spheres of life, including the creative industry. Through our brands Quickteller and Verve, we are proud to support the AMVCA in spotlighting the incredible talent and innovation shaping Africa’s entertainment landscape.

We believe that stories have the power to unite, uplift, and inspire. We are honoured to stand with the creators who are telling Africa’s stories with authenticity, passion, and brilliance. We look forward to an inspiring celebration of African storytelling at its finest.”

Organised by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice, the AMVCA continues to serve as a platform for recognising and rewarding exceptional talents that are shaping Africa’s creative future. As proud champions of African creativity, Quickteller and Verve are delighted to celebrate the individuals and productions that have captivated audiences across the continent and beyond.

The 11th AMVCA promises to be an unforgettable evening of glamour, celebration and recognition, showcasing the best of Africa’s film and television industry.

Viewers can catch all the excitement live across all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on May 10, 2025. Public voting for audience-voted categories remains open until May 4, 2025, via the official AMVCA website: www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA.