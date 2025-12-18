Thursday Chronicles: December Has Entered The Chat (Again)

Welcome back, my people! Another Thursday, another reason to gather your mind, grab a seat, take a deep breath, and gist like we always do. As usual, we’re going straight into the matter, no long introduction, because Nigeria itself is already doing too much.

December is not just a month in Nigeria. December is a phenomenon. A full-blown experience. A season that arrives with loud music, louder expectations, and an attitude of “if you like, keep up.” The moment the calendar flips, the atmosphere changes. Even if your account balance is still stuck in survival mode, December does not ask questions. It simply enters.

Suddenly, everywhere is busy. Traffic that was already bad decides to become personal. Places you’ve never heard of are suddenly “fully booked till next year.” Weddings multiply like loaves and fishes. Office sign-outs turn into mini carnivals. Everybody is wearing matching outfits, taking pictures under fairy lights, and saying things like “December no be by force” while still forcing themselves to attend events they cannot afford.

December is joy with pressure on top.

It is the month where happiness is loud and stress is silent. People are laughing, hugging, spraying money, dancing in videos—while their minds are quietly doing calculations. Transport fare here. New clothes there. Gifts. Contributions. Fuel. Food. “Just small enjoyment.” By the time you add everything together, you begin to wonder if December came with hidden school fees.

And yet, Nigerians will still smile.

Because December also comes with reflection. This is the month that forces you to look back at January plans with honesty. Some goals were achieved. Some were adjusted. Some completely refused to cooperate. You start remembering the version of yourself that entered the year hopeful and ambitious, and you nod slowly like, “You tried.” Not everything worked out, but you survived—and in this country, survival is not a small achievement.

Social media, of course, does not help.

December timelines are not for the weak. Everybody is doing something. Trips. Engagements. New cars. Family photos. “God did.” “What God cannot do does not exist.” If you’re not careful, you’ll start asking unnecessary questions like, “Am I the only one still trying?” Meanwhile, you forget that social media is a highlight reel, not a full documentary. What you see is joy with editing. What you don’t see is effort, debt, exhaustion, and prayer behind the scenes.

Still, December is beautiful in its own chaotic way.

There is generosity in the air. Food moves faster. People share more. Someone always remembers to send something home, host people, or check in. Despite inflation, despite stress, despite everything, Nigerians still find a way to show up for each other. It might not be perfect, but it is heartfelt.

December also exposes life’s layers.

You can be grateful and tired. Excited and anxious. Celebrating and still healing. Ending the year strong in some areas and barely holding on in others. And all of it can exist at the same time. December reminds us that life is not one straight emotion; it’s a mix of laughter, lessons, disappointment, hope, and small wins that don’t always make it online.

Educationally speaking—yes, let’s be serious small—December teaches budgeting like no finance class ever could. You learn the importance of planning, prioritizing, and saying “I’ll pass” without shame. It teaches boundaries. It teaches contentment. It teaches that enjoyment is sweet, but peace of mind is sweeter.

And as the year winds down, maybe the goal isn’t to have everything figured out. Maybe the goal is to rest when you can, laugh when it comes naturally, spend wisely, and carry only what matters into the new year. Not every win needs noise. Not every loss needs explanation. Not every pressure needs your participation.

December will always come with its music, traffic, parties, reflections, and drama. Take what serves you. Leave what doesn’t. Celebrate within your capacity. Reflect without self-judgment. And remember, making it to December is already proof that you did something right.

Another Thursday, another truth.

Same time next week, same seat, same vibe, same Chronicles.