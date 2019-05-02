Theresa May Sacks Defense Minister over Huawei Information Leak

Last month a story was published by The Telegraph according to which British Prime Minister Theresa May has signed off on Huawei in a National Security Council meeting. According to the report, Huawei was granted “limited access to help build parts of the network such as antennas and other “noncore” infrastructure“.

Prime Minister May has fired her Defense Minister on Wednesday, over leaking discussions related to Huawei in that particular National Security Council meeting. Defense Minister Gavin Williamson has denied accusations, according to a Reuters report, but Prime Minister May said in a letter to Williamson that an investigation into the matter revealed “compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorized disclosure”.

No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified — PM Theresa May

“I am sorry that you feel recent leaks from the National Security Council originated in my department. I emphatically believe this was not the case“, Williamson replied, denying responsibility.

Whether leaked or not, a decision to allow Huawei to participate in building the country’s national 5G infrastructure would create tensions between the United Kingdom and its main ally, the United States. The US was the first country to initiate the anti-Huawei campaign and has urged all of its allies to follow suit.

