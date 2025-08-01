The 10 Cheapest Truly Unlimited Data Plans In Nigeria (July 2025 Edition)

You ever notice how, no matter how much your monthly income changes, your data bill doesn’t flinch? It just keeps climbing like a mountain goat. In July 2025, with a staggering 50% hike in telecom tariffs, most Nigerians have found themselves at a crossroads: keep paying for capped plans that vanish faster than ice in the Lagos sun—or finally consider unlimited data.

And sure, unlimited sounds dreamy. No more data exhaustion mid-Zoom. No more forced airplane mode at 10 p.m. But here’s the kicker: not all “unlimited” plans are actually unlimited. That’s where things get tricky—and where this list comes in.

Let’s unpack the 10 cheapest truly unlimited data plans in Nigeria, including those without nasty fine-print speed throttles (we’re looking at you, Fair Usage Policy). Whether you’re an entrepreneur running your entire business from your phone or just someone who can’t afford Netflix buffering at 1 a.m., this list might just save your sanity—and maybe some naira too.

1. Wifiber Broadband – Home Smart Plan (₦15,380)

Speed: Up to 35 Mbps

FUP: None

Validity: 30 days

Wifiber sneaks in as the most affordable on this list—and it’s no slouch in speed either. At just over ₦15k, this plan offers a solid 35 Mbps with no usage caps or hidden speed throttles. But don’t get too excited just yet. You’ll have to live in Lagos, Ibadan, or Abuja to tap into this fiber goodness.

Honestly, if you’re running a home office, streaming 4K Netflix, or trading crypto on Binance, this is a smart pick. Emphasis on Smart—pun fully intended.

2. Ngcom – FiberMax Liteplus (₦15,500)

Speed: Up to 20 Mbps

FUP: None

Setup Cost: ₦70,000

Ngcom’s offer is a close second, but it comes with a hefty setup fee that may scare off casual users. Still, for business-class folks who want consistency and speed, it’s a long-term investment worth thinking about. And yes, this is truly unlimited—no sneaky throttling after 50GB.

Coverage is limited to Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. So again, it’s a bit of a luxury if you’re outside those regions.

3. Hoop Telecoms – Home Deluxe (₦15,500)

Speed: Up to 15 Mbps

FUP: None

Validity: 30 days

Hoop Telecoms isn’t the most mainstream ISP, but it’s gaining traction for one simple reason: reliability. For the same monthly fee as Ngcom, you get a slightly lower speed cap but no cap on usage or devices.

Its biggest win? Coverage across all 36 states. So if you’re in Kano, Enugu, or even Lokoja, you finally have a real shot at unlimited data.

4. Tizeti (wifi.com.ng) – Residential Unlimited (₦17,500)

Speed: Unlimited

FUP: None

Setup Fee: ₦100,000

Okay, this one’s a bit of a shocker—₦100k just to get started? That’s a whole month’s salary for some. But if you can stomach the initial hit, you’ll enjoy uncapped, unthrottled access every month. No strings attached.

Tizeti’s service is concentrated in Lagos, Ogun, and Port Harcourt. So, yeah, they’re selective—but solid.

5. iPNX – Bronze Unlimited (₦22,253)

Speed: 20 Mbps

FUP: None

Setup Fee: ₦55,900

iPNX is the seasoned vet here. Their Bronze Unlimited plan is perfect for professionals who work from home or stream often. The setup fee is kinder than Tizeti’s, and their FTTH technology delivers super-stable speeds.

Keep in mind: speed, not volume, is what you’re paying for here. So if your work depends on uploading large files or hosting webinars, this might be your sweet spot.

6. MTN – FibreX Plan (₦25,000)

Speed: 50 Mbps

FUP: None

Validity: 30 days

MTN’s FibreX plans are surprisingly competitive. We know MTN isn’t exactly your first thought when you hear “unlimited,” but their fiber offerings are fast becoming a go-to for heavy users.

If you’re already in an area where MTN fibre has landed (often in business districts), you’ll get top-tier speed without any weird slowdowns after usage thresholds.

7. Airtel – Unlimited_20 Plan (₦30,000)

Speed: 20 Mbps

FUP: None

Router-only Access

Airtel steps in with a respectable 20 Mbps unlimited option. It’s only available for router users, though—which means you’ll need to pick up an Airtel router (which isn’t free). But the upside? Network coverage across Nigeria. This is where they really shine.

Perfect for SMEs, content creators, or remote teams working from rural areas.

8. Cobranet – UgoFlix (₦32,000)

Speed: 8 Mbps

FUP: None

Location: Lagos

Cobranet’s UgoFlix is a bit slower compared to the rest, but it’s reliable and truly uncapped. It’s best for light users—emails, browsing, and video calls. Plus, the brand has a loyal customer base in Lagos for a reason.

If you’re a solo entrepreneur who needs steady access without all the bells and whistles, it does the job.

9. Cyberspace – Cyber Unlimited Classic (₦33,910)

Speed: Unlisted

FUP: None

Location: Mostly Business Areas

A name from the old guard, Cyberspace’s Classic plan is built for business customers. If your job depends on latency-free internet—think customer support, remote DevOps, or teleconferencing—this may be worth the higher price tag.

Their support is top-notch, which in Nigeria? That’s gold.

10. Swift Networks – Unlimited Supreme (₦45,750)

Speed: Unlimited

FUP: None

Swift Networks rounds out the list with the priciest plan. Is it truly unlimited? Yes. Is it overkill for casual users? Also yes. But if you’re managing a high-bandwidth team or running a creative studio out of your home? This will carry the load.

Sure, price matters. But before you rush to pick the cheapest one, here are a few things to double-check:

Coverage Area: Some ISPs only operate in select cities. Always verify service availability in your neighborhood.

Some ISPs only operate in select cities. Always verify service availability in your neighborhood. Setup Costs: A great monthly rate might come with a heavy one-time fee.

A great monthly rate might come with a heavy one-time fee. Router Requirements: Some plans require you to use the provider’s router, which may come at an extra cost.

Some plans require you to use the provider’s router, which may come at an extra cost. Speed vs. Stability: Don’t chase high Mbps alone—ask about downtime, latency, and actual throughput.

So, What’s the Best Unlimited Data Plan in Nigeria Right Now?

That depends. If you’re in Lagos, and cost is your biggest concern, Wifiber’s Home Smart is a no-brainer. If you’re outside the city and need wide coverage, MTN or Airtel’s plans are more realistic. And for heavy-duty professionals needing uninterrupted performance, Ngcom, iPNX, or Swift could make a long-term difference.

Data is no longer optional—especially for business-class Nigerians. It’s your silent workhorse, your all-day companion, and your weekend binge enabler. So if you’re going to spend on it, spend smart.