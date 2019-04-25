Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson Get Requests Granted as Jussie Smollett Makes Comeback to Empire

Jussie Smollett has returned to Season 5 of Empire for the first time since felony charges against him were dropped. Castmembers of the Fox show, including Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, published an open letter asking for his return to the role of Jamal Lyon earlier that day.

And it seems they got their wishes as Jussie starred in Episode 16 on Wednesday night to appear in US TV’s first-ever black, gay wedding.

The episode, entitled Never Doubt I Love, saw Jamal tie the knot with on-screen boyfriend Kai Givens (Toby Onwumere) after being written out of the past two episodes.

It was previously unclear whether Jussie would ever return to the show when Chicago Police accused him of filing a police report after orchestrating a racist and homophobic attack on himself on January 29, 2019.

All charges were formally dropped last month and an insider told Metro.co.uk that the Empire cast believed his version of events. He certainly had the backing of his TV comrades when Terrence, Taraji, Bryshere Y. Gray, Trai Byers, Gabourey Sidibe and Nicole Ari Parker signed a letter urging producers to bring him back on board.

In an open letter, they wrote: ‘Together, as a united front, we stand with Jussie Smollett and ask that our co-star, brother and friend be brought back for our sixth season of Empire.

Throughout Empire’s five seasons working with Jussie and watching how he has conducted himself throughout this traumatic event, we have come to know not just the character Jussie portrays, but also truly come to know Jussie’s personal character. He is kind. He is compassionate.

He is honest and above all he is filled with integrity. He is also innocent and no longer subject to legal uncertainty with the criminal charges against him having been dropped.