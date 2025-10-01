Tems Becomes First Nigerian Female Artist To Sell Over 10 Million Units In The US

Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has made history as the first female Nigerian artist to sell over 10 million units in the United States.

The milestone was confirmed on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, by Chart Data via X (formerly Twitter), which announced that WAIT FOR U, her Grammy-winning collaboration with American rapper Future featuring Drake, had officially surpassed the 10 million sales mark in the US.

The track, which earned Tems a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance, has become one of her most defining global achievements. Earlier, she also became the first African female artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify, further establishing her as a powerhouse in the international music scene.

Tems first gained global recognition in 2020 after featuring on Wizkid’s Essence, which broke into the Billboard Hot 100 and earned multiple Grammy nominations. She began her career in 2018 with her debut single Mr Rebel, and has since built a reputation as one of Africa’s most influential voices.

Currently, Tems is on her 2025–2026 world tour, which kicked off on September 28 and will run through November 15. The tour includes performances in Nairobi, Salvador (Brazil), and Los Angeles, where she is billed to perform at the iconic Dodger Stadium.

Her rise mirrors that of Wizkid, who became the first Nigerian male artist to achieve the same feat when his feature on Drake’s One Dance was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2022.

With multiple accolades to her name—including BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and a Soul Train Music Award, Tems’ latest record cements her position as a trailblazer for African female artists breaking barriers in the global music industry.