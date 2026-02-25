Vandal Electrocuted At FirstPower Facility In Awka

KEY POINTS

FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (FPEDL) confirmed the electrocution of a suspected vandal at a transformer substation in Awka, Anambra.

The individual, who was dressed in a security uniform, was electrocuted in the early hours of February 24 while allegedly tampering with network infrastructure.

The Anambra Police Command has evacuated the corpse and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

MAIN STORY

The FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (FPEDL) has confirmed the electrocution of a suspected but yet-to-be identified vandal in one of its facilities in Awka, Anambra. The Head of Communications of the organisation, Mr. Izunna Okafor, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday, noting that the event occurred in the early hours of Feb. 24 at Ogechukwu Street, Awka.

Preliminary reports indicate that a heavy explosion was recorded at a transformer substation in the area, which was later discovered to have resulted from unlawful tampering with the electricity network infrastructure by a suspected vandal dressed in a security uniform. The individual was immediately electrocuted in the process.

The Anambra Police Command was contacted following the incident, and the victim’s corpse has been evacuated from the scene. The Managing Director of FPEDL, Mr. Okechukwu Okafor, condemned the acts of vandalism and energy theft, stating that such activities undermine efforts to provide stable and reliable electricity across the state.

He pointed out that beyond significant financial losses and service disruptions, these criminal acts endanger the lives of perpetrators and the public. He appealed to residents and community leaders to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities around electricity installations to FirstPower or the nearest security agency, emphasizing that protecting power infrastructure is a collective responsibility.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“FPEDL confirms an unfortunate incident… involving the electrocution of a suspected vandal,” stated Head of Communications Izunna Okafor.

Managing Director Okechukwu Okafor noted: “The menace had continued to undermine efforts to provide stable and reliable electricity to customers across the state.”

Regarding safety, the MD added: “Beyond the significant financial losses… they also endanger the lives of perpetrators and innocent members of the public.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Security agencies will continue their investigation to identify the deceased and determine if any accomplices were involved.

FirstPower technical teams will assess the damage caused by the explosion to restore full service to the Ogechukwu Street area.

The company is calling on community members to use their dedicated whistleblower lines to report tampering with infrastructure.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the fatal electrocution in Awka highlights the extreme physical dangers associated with the vandalism of power infrastructure. FirstPower maintains that protecting these assets is essential for service stability and public safety, calling for increased community cooperation to curb the ongoing menace of energy theft.