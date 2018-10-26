Support Buhari’s Second Term Presidential Bid so Power can Return to South West in 2023 – Fashola

The Nigerian Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola Thursday urged the people of Southwest to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming presidential elections to guarantee a return of power to the region in 2023.

The minister stated this at a special Town Hall Meeting on infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency.

Fashola said besides the infrastructure provided by Buhari across the country, the Southwest would benefit more politically by voting for Buhari .

The minister spoke in Yoruba language and with a proverb, he said, “Did you know that power is rotating to the Southwest after the completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019?

“A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the Southwest in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely.”