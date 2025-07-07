Super Falcons Cruise To Confident 3-0 Win Over Tunisia In WAFCON Opener

Nigeria’s Super Falcons made a bold statement in their quest for another CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title, delivering a commanding 3-0 victory against Tunisia in their Group B opener held on Sunday at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

As the match kicked off, the Nigerian side wasted no time asserting their dominance. In the fourth minute, Asisat Oshoala rose above the Tunisian defense to head home a well-placed cross from Omorinsola Babajide, opening the scoring with precision and power.

Nigeria controlled the tempo throughout the first half, employing aggressive pressing and exploiting the flanks to keep Tunisia on the back foot. Despite Tunisia’s spirited defending, the Falcons continued to press forward.

Babajide, who had been a persistent danger on the left wing, found herself on the scoresheet shortly before halftime. She latched onto a through ball and fired into the bottom corner. The goal was upheld following a brief VAR review, giving Nigeria a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

At the start of the second half, Coach Randy Waldrum made three changes, introducing Chinwendu Ihezuo, Esther Okoronkwo, and Christy Ucheibe. The substitutions reinvigorated the team and sustained the pressure on Tunisia.

Opportunities kept coming for the Super Falcons, with Okoronkwo and Ashleigh Plumptre coming close to extending the lead. Michelle Alozie also contributed offensively with energetic overlapping runs from the full-back position.

Tunisia’s best chance of the match came in the dying minutes when Salma Zemzem’s effort rattled the crossbar. However, the North Africans couldn’t find a breakthrough.

In the 84th minute, Nigeria struck again. Okoronkwo set up Ihezuo, who calmly slotted the ball home from close range, sealing the result and confirming Nigeria’s dominance.

The Super Falcons’ combination of experience, pace, and tactical execution overwhelmed a youthful Tunisian squad still adjusting to the elite level. Tunisia had hoped to build on their quarter-final finish from 2022, but the class gap was evident throughout the encounter.

This victory marked Nigeria’s first win in a WAFCON opening fixture since 2016 and positioned them at the top of Group B. As they prepare for their next match, the Super Falcons will look to maintain their momentum, while Tunisia must regroup to remain in contention for a knockout berth.