The Olubadan Of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, Has Died At The Age Of 90

The monarch, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin has reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday in Ibadan during activities marking his 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary. He had ascended the throne following the passing of his predecessor, Oba Lekan Balogun.

A source close to the Olubadan-in-Council confirmed the development, stating that the paramount ruler had joined his ancestors and that an official announcement from the Oyo State Government was being awaited.

Another palace source noted that the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, who is next in line for the throne, is currently outside the country but is expected to return soon, having been informed of the development.