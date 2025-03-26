Super Eagles’ World Cup Qualification Threatened As Zimbabwe Secure Late Draw

Nigeria’s aspirations for World Cup qualification encountered yet another setback on Tuesday, as the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, situated in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Following their recent 2-0 triumph over Rwanda, Nigeria entered the match with the intention of building momentum within their qualification campaign. However, despite maintaining control of possession and generating early scoring opportunities, Eric Chelle’s squad struggled to penetrate a steadfast Zimbabwean defensive line. After sustained offensive pressure, the decisive moment finally arrived in the 74th minute.

Victor Osimhen, demonstrating his predatory instincts, accurately headed a low cross delivered by Moses Simon, granting Nigeria the lead. Nevertheless, the Super Eagles were unable to preserve their advantage.

A lapse in defensive concentration nearly proved costly, with Zimbabwe striking the crossbar before ultimately securing an equalizer in the 90th minute.

Tawanda Chirewa exploited a defensive error, delivering a shot past Stanley Nwabali at his near post, silencing the assembled home supporters.

Nigeria were presented with a late opportunity to secure victory, but Wilfred Ndidi failed to capitalize on a clear scoring chance, leaving the Super Eagles in a state of frustration after relinquishing crucial points.