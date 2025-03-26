Nigerian Exchange Sees Gains As Investor Portfolios Increase By N26bn

The market capitalization of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) experienced an uptick as the aggregate value of equities investors’ holdings expanded by over N26 billion on Tuesday. For the second consecutive trading session, the domestic stock market concluded on an optimistic note, with the All-Share Index registering a marginal ascent of 0.04%, reaching 105,593.28 points.

The modest gains observed on Tuesday propelled the market capitalization upward by 0.04%, culminating in N66.21 trillion, thereby augmenting investors’ portfolios by N26.27 billion, according to market analysts. Consequently, the year-to-date return improved to 2.59%, while the month-to-date losses were mitigated to -2.07%.

Trading metrics presented a mixed performance, with total volume experiencing a decline of 20.70%, settling at 349.33 million units, while the total value of trades surged by 43.98%, reaching N15.1 billion.

ACCESSCORP led in volume, with 36.60 million units exchanged (representing 10.48% of the total volume traded), while GEREGU recorded the highest trade value at N8.2 billion (constituting 54.53% of the total value traded).

Market breadth aligned with the overall bullish sentiment, registering at 1.38x, with 29 gainers contrasted against 21 losers. MAYBAKER (+10.00%) topped the list of gainers, while ETERNA (-9.21%) led the laggards.

Among the gainers were STERLINGNG (4.90%), FCMB (4.74%), FIDELITYBK (4.38%), ZENITHBANK (3.24%), WEMABANK (3.23%), UCAP (2.11%), GTCO (1.37%), and FIRSTHOLDCO (1.23%), INTBREW (0.58%), among others.

Despite the positive close, trading activity was relatively subdued, with the number of transactions and trading volume decreasing by 6.49% and 20.70%, respectively. However, the value of transactions surged by 43.98%, bringing the total turnover to 349.33 million shares, valued at N15.08 billion, across 12,450 transactions.

Sector-wise, three out of the six indices recorded gains in Tuesday’s trading session. The Insurance index (+1.99%) led the gainers, driven by price appreciations in MANSARD (+4.65%) and CONHALLPLC (+8.79%).

Following closely were the Banking (+1.33%) and Industrial Goods (+0.01%) indices, supported by purchasing activities in ZENITHBANK (+3.24%) and CUTIX (+5.22%), respectively.

Conversely, the Oil & Gas (-1.69%) and Commodity (-0.59%) indices both settled lower, influenced by selling pressures in ARADEL (-3.26%), while DANGSUGAR (-2.78%) contributed to the decline in the Consumer Goods (-0.10%) index.