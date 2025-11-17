Super Eagles Knocked Out Of 2026 World Cup Race After DR Congo Win On Penalties

Nigeria’s campaign for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a painful end on Sunday night following a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo during their CAF qualifying playoff showdown in Rabat, Morocco.

After a tense 120-minute battle that ended 1-1, the Congolese side secured a 4-3 win on penalties, advancing to the intercontinental playoffs. For the Super Eagles, the outcome means they will miss back-to-back World Cup tournaments.

Nigeria started brightly, with Frank Onyeka converting a well-worked team move in the third minute to hand the Super Eagles an early lead. DR Congo, however, gradually gained momentum and equalised in the 32nd minute when Meschack Elia — who replaced Yoane Wissa — punished Nigeria’s defensive error inside the box after an attempted build-up from the back went wrong.

From that point, the match developed into a cautious affair, with both sides creating intermittent chances. Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, delivered several crucial saves to keep the Eagles’ hopes alive, including a dramatic stop to deny Chancel Mbemba in the dying moments of extra time.

Nigeria, on their part, missed a huge opportunity when substitute Tolu Arokodare headed over the bar from close range.

With the stalemate unresolved after extra time, the contest went to penalties, heightening the tension inside the stadium. Nigeria faltered early, with Calvin Bassey firing his effort over the bar and Moses Simon seeing his attempt saved.

Nwabali restored some hope by stopping two DR Congo penalties, keeping Nigeria in the contest.

In sudden death, Semi Ajayi stepped up but had his shot saved by Congolese goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu. DR Congo captain, Chancel Mbemba, then sealed the victory by smashing home the decisive penalty, sending the Leopards and their supporters into jubilation.

The result dashed Nigeria’s ambitions of returning to the global stage and compounded the disappointment felt after missing the 2022 World Cup.