Super Eagles Goalkeeper Nwabali Injured Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying campaign suffered a setback on Tuesday after first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali picked up an injury while in action for Chippa United.

The 29-year-old was stretchered off during the first half of a league clash against Richards Bay, appearing in severe discomfort. Chippa United’s medical team is still assessing the extent of the injury, leaving both club and country anxious over his availability.

The timing is troubling for the Super Eagles, who face crucial qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa next month. Nwabali, capped 21 times, has been central to coach Eric Chelle’s plans and is widely seen as Nigeria’s most reliable option between the posts.

His setback deepens Nigeria’s goalkeeping worries. Maduka Okoye is sidelined by a two-month suspension for betting violations, leaving only untested or inexperienced options: Amas Obasogie of Tanzania’s league, yet to earn a senior cap; Adebayo Adeleye of Greek side Volos NPS, who has one international appearance; and 15-year-old Ebenezer Harcourt, a recent youth standout unlikely to be risked in high-stakes fixtures.

Nigeria currently sits fourth in its qualifying group with seven points, six adrift of leaders South Africa. With two decisive matches looming, Nwabali’s absence could significantly damage the Super Eagles’ chances of narrowing the gap.