Sultanate Council Urges Muslims To Watch For Jumadal Ula Crescent On Tuesday

The Sultanate Council in Sokoto has urged Muslims across Nigeria to look out for the new moon of Jumadal Ula 1447 AH on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, corresponding to the 29th day of Rabi’ul Assani 1447 AH.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

According to the statement, the sighting of the new moon marks the beginning of the new Islamic month and is a significant act of worship in the Muslim calendar.

“Muslims are enjoined to begin the search for the new moon on Tuesday evening and report any sighting to the nearest District or Village Head,” the statement read.

“Such reports should be communicated to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), for confirmation.”

Professor Junaidu further prayed for divine guidance as the faithful undertake this religious obligation.

“May Allah (SWT) assist us in the discharge of this important duty,” he added.

The sighting of the new moon of Jumadal Ula officially heralds the beginning of a new lunar month, which guides Islamic religious activities and observances globally.