Troops Neutralise 17 Terrorists, Arrest 85 Suspects, Rescue 10 Kidnap Victims In Nationwide Operations

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised 17 terrorists, apprehended 85 criminal suspects, and rescued 10 kidnapped victims during a series of coordinated operations conducted across various theatres nationwide in the last 48 hours.

A credible military source at the Army Headquarters disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the operations were carried out under multiple ongoing campaigns, targeting insurgents, kidnappers, and other criminal networks undermining national security.

According to the source, those arrested include Boko Haram informants, logistics suppliers, terrorist collaborators, drug traffickers, and kidnappers. The rescued victims, he added, have been safely evacuated and are currently undergoing profiling and medical assessment.

In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained aggressive counter-terrorism offensives under Operations Desert Sanity IV and Diligent Search, engaging Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters in several encounters across Borno and Adamawa States.

Troops of 202 and 222 Battalions, who came under ambush around Goni Kurmi and Kashomri villages in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, reportedly fought gallantly, neutralising several terrorists.

Similarly, troops of the 195 Battalion, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), apprehended a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP informant and ransom negotiator at the Customs IDP Camp in Jere Local Government Area. The suspect was tracked through monitored communications and financial transactions.

Troops also recovered an AK-47 rifle earlier stolen by terrorists, rescued two kidnapped escapees, and intercepted three key logistics suppliers conveying food and materials intended for ISWAP hideouts in Alagarno.

In Adamawa State, troops of 144 Battalion intercepted seven vehicles and nine motorcycles transporting 368 bags of cement suspected to be headed for insurgent enclaves in Madagali Local Government Area. Other units also foiled infiltration attempts around Buratai in Biu Local Government Area, with air support from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Across the region, troops recovered over ₦4.7 million cash, six mobile phones, and two bicycles abandoned by fleeing insurgents along the Maiduguri–Damboa Road.

In the North West, troops under Operation Hadarin Daji and Operation Fatsan Yamma conducted clearance operations in Sokoto and Zamfara States, leading to the arrest of 69 suspected drug peddlers in Sokoto South Local Government Area and five terrorist collaborators in Gudu Local Government Area. Troops also rescued a civilian injured in a terrorist attack along the Faru–Bagabbuzi Road in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara.

In the North Central, troops of Operation Enduring Peace rescued one kidnapped victim in Dorowa, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, while another raid in Rawaya Village, Gashish District, led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one revolver pistol, six magazines, and over 1,200 rounds of ammunition.

Additionally, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke apprehended two suspected kidnappers in Idadu Town, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, and destroyed a terrorist camp at Gbagir, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, seizing mobile phones and customized vehicle plates.

In the South-South region, troops of Operation Delta Safe intensified operations against oil thieves, intercepting a wooden boat conveying 840 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) at Omoku, Rivers State, and arresting one suspect. Another patrol in Ughelli North, Delta State, impounded a vehicle transporting 2,500 litres of illegal condensate.

Across all theatres, troops recovered no fewer than 15 assorted weapons, 21 magazines, and over 1,200 rounds of ammunition, alongside cash, vehicles, and logistics materials.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining operational momentum and denying terrorists and criminal elements freedom of action across the country.

The source commended the troops for their professionalism, courage, and resilience, noting that morale remains high across all formations and units.