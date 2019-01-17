Stock Market Maintains Bullish Run, Recovers N235 billion in 3 Days

The equities market has recovered N235 billion in the past three days following gains recorded by bellwether stocks.

The market, which dipped last week, had opened this week on a positive note since Monday, leading to a gain of N235 billion in market capitalisation from N11.124 trillion to N11.329 trillion in three days.

Similarly, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) rose 2.1 per cent from 29,830.70 to close at 30,460.68 in the three days.

Yesterday’s trading session accounted for 1.07 per cent bolstered by gains in bellwether counters such as Guinness Nigeria Plc, Forte Oil Plc, Dangote Cement Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc among others.

A total of 24 stocks appreciated compared with 16 others that depreciated. Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc led the price gainers with 10 per cent apiece. Guinness Nigeria Plc followed with 9.6 per cent, just as Honeywell Flour Mills Plc and NEM Insurance Plc chalked up 9.5 per cent each. Custodian Investment Plc added 9.4 per cent just as Niger Insurance Plc, Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services Plc and University Press Plc garnered 9.1 per cent, 8.0 per cent and 5.2 per cent respectively.

UBA was also among the price gainers, rising 2.0 per cent or N0.15 to close at N7.45 per share as investors took position ahead of dividend announcement by the bank. The board of directors of the bank will meet soon to approved its 2018 financial accounts and recommend a final dividend for the year. Having paid an interim dividend for the half year, expectations are high that UBA will give a dividend that is higher than what was paid the previous year.

Meanwhile, Beta Glass Plc led the price losers with 10 per cent trailed by Northern Nigerian Flour Mills Plc with 9.2 per cent. Resort Savings and Loans Plc shed 8.8 per cent, while PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc 8.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent in that order.

Activity level was, however, mixed as volume traded increased 1.9 per cent to 305.8 million shares while value traded declined 35.3 per cent to N2.1 billion. The top traded stocks by volume were Diamond Bank (141.2 million shares), Fidelity Bank Plc (18.6 million shares ) and GTBank (17.4 million shares) while GTBank(N577.7 million), Zenith Bank (N357.1 million) and Diamond Bank (N296.6 million) were the top traded by value.

Commenting on the market performance, analysts at SCM Capital said:” Going forward, our near term outlook for the local bourse remains conservative owing to political concerns ahead of the 2019electoral cycle and the absence of a positive driver. However, stable macroeconomic fundamentals remain supportive of recovery in the long term.”