Sterling Dips after PM May Sticks to Brexit Script in Speech

The British pound fell briefly towards a three-week low on Wednesday as Prime Minister Theresa May defended her plans for Brexit, although the currency’s moves were limited and analysts said they saw little in her speech that was new.

May said she was confident Britain can agree a deal for its exit from the European Union, although she cautioned that she would rather leave without a deal than accept the carve up of the United Kingdom.

Sterling was weaker before May delivered her annual speech to the Conservative Party conference, but did slip further as she pledged to stick with her Brexit plans when the UK and the EU enter another round of negotiations on their divorce.

“In between dancing onto stage and criticising the Labour Party, there was little fresh rhetoric today from Theresa May on her stance on Brexit. The market reaction was muted, and despite a small wobble, the pound’s response was not as pronounced as we have seen in the last few weeks,” said Hamish Muress, currency analyst at OFX.

The pound dropped 0.4 percent on the day to as low as $1.2963, close to Tuesday’s three-week low of $1.2941, before recovering to $1.2990 by 1212 GMT. Sterling was unmoved versus the euro at 88.995 pence.

The currency has been hit hard by concerns over a growing conflict within her party over May’s Brexit plan with the pound falling to its lowest since Sept. 10 in the previous session.

Analysts said there was little to excite currency traders in May’s speech, with attention shifting to the next phase of talks with Brussels.

“Nothing new of substance on Brexit… $GBP markets now looking to upcoming Brexit talks. Most interesting thing may be ‘end to austerity’ preview of a slightly more expansionary UK budget,” Viraj Patel, an analyst at ING, said on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, a survey showed Britain’s services sector kept up its steady growth in September but uncertainty about the economy remained high six months ahead of Brexit. The currency was little moved.