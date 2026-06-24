State Police bill gains momentum as Senate set for landmark vote, others

Key points

The Senate is expected to vote on a constitutional amendment bill seeking the establishment of State Police Services across Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu has formally transmitted the bill to the National Assembly, describing it as critical to restructuring the country’s security architecture.

Retired military and police chiefs support state policing but insist on strong safeguards to prevent political abuse and ensure accountability.

Main story

Nigeria moved closer to one of its most significant security reforms on Tuesday as the Senate prepared to deliberate on a constitutional amendment bill seeking the creation of State Police Services across the federation.

The development follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s transmission of the Constitution Alteration Bill to the National Assembly, proposing a decentralised policing framework aimed at strengthening grassroots security and improving responses to growing threats such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and violent crimes.

Ahead of the debate, Senate President Godswill Akpabio called on senators to ensure full attendance, describing the proposed legislation as a landmark reform that could fundamentally reshape Nigeria’s security architecture.

“This is the first time since independence that Nigeria is taking a serious step towards decentralising policing,” Akpabio said, stressing that constitutional amendments require broad participation and national consensus.

The bill seeks to establish State Police Services alongside the existing Nigeria Police Force, creating a dual policing structure in which state and federal agencies would operate within clearly defined jurisdictions.

Security experts and retired senior officers have largely welcomed the proposal, arguing that a decentralised policing system would improve intelligence gathering, strengthen community policing and enhance rapid responses to local security threats.

Retired Brigadier-General Peter Aro described state police as a strategic security reform rather than a political initiative, noting that states would be compelled to invest in intelligence, surveillance technology and modern security infrastructure.

According to him, state police should possess authority over internal security operations, intelligence gathering and investigations while operating within constitutional limits.

Similarly, retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Ali Amodu argued that governors should have substantial influence over state police formations since they would be responsible for funding, equipping and maintaining them.

He maintained that Nigeria’s worsening security challenges require urgent action and warned against delaying implementation over fears of potential misuse.

Retired Brigadier-General George Edim also backed the proposal, saying governors should be entrusted with greater responsibility for securing their states while remaining subject to constitutional checks.

However, retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Wilson Inalegwu cautioned against granting excessive powers to governors, insisting that robust oversight mechanisms must be established to prevent abuse.

According to him, crimes that transcend state boundaries, including cybercrime, kidnapping, banditry and human trafficking, should remain under federal jurisdiction.

Also weighing in on the debate, retired Commodore Omatseye Nesiama advocated the establishment of independent state commissions to advise governors on policy formulation, administration and operational oversight of state police services.

He argued that state policing would significantly improve intelligence utilisation, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks and enhance the speed of security responses at the local level.

Meanwhile, the Senate’s planned consideration of the bill was temporarily delayed following the death of House of Representatives member, Hon. Yaya Tongo, who represented Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency of Gombe State.

Lawmakers observed a minute’s silence in his honour before adjourning plenary until Wednesday for the anticipated constitutional vote.

The issues

Nigeria’s centralised policing structure has faced increasing criticism amid rising insecurity across several regions of the country.

Supporters of state police argue that local authorities are better positioned to understand community dynamics, gather intelligence and respond quickly to emerging threats.

However, critics fear that governors could weaponise state police against political opponents, suppress dissent or undermine democratic institutions if adequate safeguards are not established.

Questions have also been raised regarding funding, recruitment standards, operational independence and coordination between federal and state security agencies.

What’s being said

Security stakeholders broadly agree that:

State police could improve intelligence gathering and community security.

Governors should play a significant role in funding and supporting state police operations.

Strong constitutional safeguards are necessary to prevent political interference.

Independent oversight bodies should be established at the state level.

Federal police should retain jurisdiction over crimes that cut across state boundaries.

Decentralised policing could strengthen Nigeria’s overall security framework if properly implemented.

President Tinubu has described the amendment as critical to reorganising Nigeria’s security architecture and addressing contemporary security challenges.

What’s next

The Senate is expected to begin debate and voting on the State Police Bill following its reconvening.

If approved by two-thirds of members of both the Senate and House of Representatives, the amendment will be transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly.

For the proposal to become law, it must secure the endorsement of at least 24 state legislatures before being returned to the President for assent.

Should the process succeed, Nigeria would witness its most significant policing reform since independence.

Bottom line

The push for state police has reached a decisive stage, with President Tinubu, governors and many security experts backing a decentralised policing model as a solution to Nigeria’s security challenges. While broad support exists for the reform, concerns over political interference and accountability remain central to the debate. The outcome of the National Assembly’s vote could determine whether Nigeria embarks on a historic restructuring of its security system after decades of discussion.